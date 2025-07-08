EUR/USD recovers to the 1.1750 area after posting losses on Monday.

The EU is reportedly closing in on a trade agreement with the US.

Improving risk mood could help the pair stretch higher.

EUR/USD started the week on a bearish noted and lost more than 0.5% on Monday. The positive shift seen in risk mood helps the pair regain its traction on Tuesday, as markets turn optimistic about the European Union and the United States reaching a deal on trade.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.33% -0.10% 0.09% -0.27% -0.75% -0.37% -0.20% EUR 0.33% 0.24% 0.46% 0.06% -0.44% -0.04% 0.13% GBP 0.10% -0.24% 0.24% -0.17% -0.68% -0.28% -0.11% JPY -0.09% -0.46% -0.24% -0.37% -0.86% -0.43% -0.20% CAD 0.27% -0.06% 0.17% 0.37% -0.51% -0.10% 0.06% AUD 0.75% 0.44% 0.68% 0.86% 0.51% 0.40% 0.58% NZD 0.37% 0.04% 0.28% 0.43% 0.10% -0.40% 0.17% CHF 0.20% -0.13% 0.11% 0.20% -0.06% -0.58% -0.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to push the deadline for the implementation of tariffs to August 1, while unveiling higher rates in letters sent to large trading partners, such as Japan and South Korea.

Citing EU sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that the EU was not among the countries that received a letter and that they were eyeing a possible exemption from the 10% baseline US tariffs. Some EU sources further noted that the EU was close to reaching an agreement with the Trump administration.

In the European session on Tuesday, US stock index futures trade modestly higher. In the absence of high-tier data releases, a bullish opening in Wall Street, followed by a risk rally, could make it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand and allow EUR/USD to continue to stretch higher. On the flip side, the pair could lose its traction in case markets turn risk-averse.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovered to 50 and EUR/USD was last seen fluctuating near the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), highlighting a loss of bearish momentum.

On the upside, 1.1780 (mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as the first resistance level before 1.1830 (static level) and 1.1900 (round level, static level). Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.1720 (static level), 1.1680 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1650 (100-period SMA).