- EUR/USD recovers to the 1.1750 area after posting losses on Monday.
- The EU is reportedly closing in on a trade agreement with the US.
- Improving risk mood could help the pair stretch higher.
EUR/USD started the week on a bearish noted and lost more than 0.5% on Monday. The positive shift seen in risk mood helps the pair regain its traction on Tuesday, as markets turn optimistic about the European Union and the United States reaching a deal on trade.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.33%
|-0.10%
|0.09%
|-0.27%
|-0.75%
|-0.37%
|-0.20%
|EUR
|0.33%
|0.24%
|0.46%
|0.06%
|-0.44%
|-0.04%
|0.13%
|GBP
|0.10%
|-0.24%
|0.24%
|-0.17%
|-0.68%
|-0.28%
|-0.11%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|-0.46%
|-0.24%
|-0.37%
|-0.86%
|-0.43%
|-0.20%
|CAD
|0.27%
|-0.06%
|0.17%
|0.37%
|-0.51%
|-0.10%
|0.06%
|AUD
|0.75%
|0.44%
|0.68%
|0.86%
|0.51%
|0.40%
|0.58%
|NZD
|0.37%
|0.04%
|0.28%
|0.43%
|0.10%
|-0.40%
|0.17%
|CHF
|0.20%
|-0.13%
|0.11%
|0.20%
|-0.06%
|-0.58%
|-0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to push the deadline for the implementation of tariffs to August 1, while unveiling higher rates in letters sent to large trading partners, such as Japan and South Korea.
Citing EU sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that the EU was not among the countries that received a letter and that they were eyeing a possible exemption from the 10% baseline US tariffs. Some EU sources further noted that the EU was close to reaching an agreement with the Trump administration.
In the European session on Tuesday, US stock index futures trade modestly higher. In the absence of high-tier data releases, a bullish opening in Wall Street, followed by a risk rally, could make it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand and allow EUR/USD to continue to stretch higher. On the flip side, the pair could lose its traction in case markets turn risk-averse.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovered to 50 and EUR/USD was last seen fluctuating near the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), highlighting a loss of bearish momentum.
On the upside, 1.1780 (mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as the first resistance level before 1.1830 (static level) and 1.1900 (round level, static level). Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.1720 (static level), 1.1680 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1650 (100-period SMA).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1700 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.1700 on Wednesday. The Euro weakens against the Greenback as renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump unsettle markets. Traders await the FOMC Minutes, which will be released later in the American session.
GBP/USD struggles near 1.3600 as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD finds it difficult to gain traction and fluctuates at around 1.3600 midweek. The cautious market mood, due to the uncertainty surrounding the US trade policy, helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its peers and limits the pair's upside.
Gold price slides further below $3,300, over one-week low amid a firmer USD
Gold price remains under some selling pressure amid reduced bets for a Fed rate cut in July. The USD stands firm near a two-week high and contributes to the commodity’s offered tone. Tariff jitter weigh on investors’ sentiment, though it does little to impress the XAU/USD bulls.
Ethereum security revolution coming? Vitalik Buterin drops bold proposal
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed an improvement to the blockchain to boost Ether’s network security. Buterin plans to cap each Ethereum transaction at 16.77 million gas and reduce the risk of attacks on the blockchain. Ethereum could see a boost in its security if there is a lower risk of Denial of Service (DoS attack) and the stability of the chain is improved.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.