EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rebounds but remains fragile

EUR/USD tested 1.1500 early Tuesday but managed to stabilize above this level. Despite the latest recovery attempt, the pair's technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains unchanged in the near term.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.03% 0.11% -0.31% 0.30% 0.51% 0.75% 0.36% EUR -0.03% 0.08% -0.28% 0.27% 0.46% 0.72% 0.33% GBP -0.11% -0.08% -0.50% 0.19% 0.38% 0.64% 0.25% JPY 0.31% 0.28% 0.50% 0.58% 0.78% 1.03% 0.78% CAD -0.30% -0.27% -0.19% -0.58% 0.14% 0.43% 0.06% AUD -0.51% -0.46% -0.38% -0.78% -0.14% 0.26% -0.13% NZD -0.75% -0.72% -0.64% -1.03% -0.43% -0.26% -0.39% CHF -0.36% -0.33% -0.25% -0.78% -0.06% 0.13% 0.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Cautious comments from Federal Reserve officials on further policy-easing helped the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground on Monday and caused EUR/USD to edge lower. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday that he would feel uneasy front-loading rate cuts, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that she keeps an open mind about the December policy meeting.

Meanwhile, the data from the US showed on Monday that the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 48.7 in October from 49.1 in September, reflecting an ongoing contraction in the manufacturing sector's business activity. The Employment Index of the PMI survey recovered slightly, to 46 from 45.3 in this period, and the Prices Paid Index declined to 58 from 61.9. The mixed details of the PMI report may have limited the USD's gains.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases on Tuesday. In the European session, US stock index futures trade deep in negative territory, losing between 0.65% and 1.3% on the day.

A bearish opening in Wall Street, followed by an extended decline, could help the USD find demand as a safe haven and cap EUR/USD's potential recovery attempts in the second half of the day

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remains slightly below 40 despite the latest rebound, suggesting that EUR/USD is yet to signal a bullish reversal.

Next key support level for EUR/USD aligns at 1.1500 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) ahead of 1.1450 (static level) and 1.1400 (static level, beginning point of the uptrend). On the upside, resistance levels could be seen 1.1550 (static level, former support), 1.1615 (20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)) and 1.1660 (100-day SMA).