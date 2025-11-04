TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rebounds but remains fragile

  • EUR/USD trades above 1.1500 in the European session on Tuesday.
  • The technical outlook doesn't yet highlight a buildup in recovery momentum.
  • The pair could lose its traction in case safe-haven flows dominate markets.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rebounds but remains fragile
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

EUR/USD tested 1.1500 early Tuesday but managed to stabilize above this level. Despite the latest recovery attempt, the pair's technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains unchanged in the near term.

Euro Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.03%0.11%-0.31%0.30%0.51%0.75%0.36%
EUR-0.03%0.08%-0.28%0.27%0.46%0.72%0.33%
GBP-0.11%-0.08%-0.50%0.19%0.38%0.64%0.25%
JPY0.31%0.28%0.50%0.58%0.78%1.03%0.78%
CAD-0.30%-0.27%-0.19%-0.58%0.14%0.43%0.06%
AUD-0.51%-0.46%-0.38%-0.78%-0.14%0.26%-0.13%
NZD-0.75%-0.72%-0.64%-1.03%-0.43%-0.26%-0.39%
CHF-0.36%-0.33%-0.25%-0.78%-0.06%0.13%0.39%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Cautious comments from Federal Reserve officials on further policy-easing helped the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground on Monday and caused EUR/USD to edge lower. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday that he would feel uneasy front-loading rate cuts, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that she keeps an open mind about the December policy meeting.

Meanwhile, the data from the US showed on Monday that the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 48.7 in October from 49.1 in September, reflecting an ongoing contraction in the manufacturing sector's business activity. The Employment Index of the PMI survey recovered slightly, to 46 from 45.3 in this period, and the Prices Paid Index declined to 58 from 61.9. The mixed details of the PMI report may have limited the USD's gains.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases on Tuesday. In the European session, US stock index futures trade deep in negative territory, losing between 0.65% and 1.3% on the day.

A bearish opening in Wall Street, followed by an extended decline, could help the USD find demand as a safe haven and cap EUR/USD's potential recovery attempts in the second half of the day

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remains slightly below 40 despite the latest rebound, suggesting that EUR/USD is yet to signal a bullish reversal.

Next key support level for EUR/USD aligns at 1.1500 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) ahead of 1.1450 (static level) and 1.1400 (static level, beginning point of the uptrend). On the upside, resistance levels could be seen 1.1550 (static level, former support), 1.1615 (20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)) and 1.1660 (100-day SMA).

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD settles around 1.1480

EUR/USD settles around 1.1480

EUR/USD maintaina its downward trend for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday, touching three-month lows around 1.1470. In the meantime, spot continues under pressure, spurred by the strong sentiment around the US Dollar.  Moving forward, and amid the ongoing US shutdown, the focus of attention will be on the release of the US ADP report and the ISM Services PMI on Wednesday.

GBP/USD weakens to 1.3020, multi-month lows

GBP/USD weakens to 1.3020, multi-month lows

GBP/USD falls further on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since April, near 1.3020.  Remarks from UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves on increasing borrowing costs add to the already lacklustre backdrop of the British Pound, as does the Greenback's strong performance.

Gold eases to three-day lows near $3,930

Gold eases to three-day lows near $3,930

Gold extends its pullback on Tuesday, falling down to about $3,930 per troy ounce and reaching three-day lows amid the intense strengthening of the US Dollar. The precious metal continues under pressure as markets reduce expectations for a Fed rate reduction in December, but lower US Treasury rates seem to be helping to contain any losses for the time being.

Privacy Coins Dash and ZCash surge despite the broader crypto market facing a correction

Privacy Coins Dash and ZCash surge despite the broader crypto market facing a correction

Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies Dash and Zcash continue to defy the broader market trend, extending their gains on Tuesday amid a wider crypto market correction. The privacy coin market capitalization briefly crossed $25 billion.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

DeFi platforms face scrutiny after $120 million Balancer hack

DeFi platforms face scrutiny after $120 million Balancer hack

Following a hack in which attackers stole over $120 million from its platform, Balancer, one of the oldest decentralized exchanges, issued a statement on Monday. The exchange claimed it couldn't pause the hack as it affected very old pools.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers