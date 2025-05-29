EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1300 after falling sharply in the Asian session on Thursday.

Risk flows return to markets after a federal court blocked US President Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

The US economic calendar will feature mid-tier macroeconomic data releases.

EUR/USD came under renewed selling pressure and dropped to its weakest level in over a week near 1.1200 in the Asian session on Thursday. Although the pair erased a large portion of its daily losses, it could have a difficult time extending its rebound in the second half of the day.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.87% 0.46% 1.98% 0.67% 0.75% 0.39% 1.14% EUR -0.87% -0.41% 1.15% -0.21% -0.12% -0.48% 0.27% GBP -0.46% 0.41% 1.21% 0.21% 0.29% -0.06% 0.70% JPY -1.98% -1.15% -1.21% -1.30% -1.22% -1.61% -0.83% CAD -0.67% 0.21% -0.21% 1.30% 0.11% -0.27% 0.49% AUD -0.75% 0.12% -0.29% 1.22% -0.11% -0.40% 0.41% NZD -0.39% 0.48% 0.06% 1.61% 0.27% 0.40% 0.76% CHF -1.14% -0.27% -0.70% 0.83% -0.49% -0.41% -0.76% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength in the late American session on Wednesday and continued to outperform its rivals early Thursday on easing fears over United States (US) President Donald Trump's trade policy causing an economic downturn.

The Court of International Trade announced late Wednesday that President Trump's reciprocal tariffs will be blocked from going into effect, explaining that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from the US' trading partners, per Reuters. The USD Index, which tracks the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, shot higher with the immediate reaction to this development. Meanwhile, US stock index futures gathered bullish momentum and were last seen rising between 1.4% and 2.1%.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its second estimate of the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the first quarter later in the day. A positive revision to the initial estimate, which showed a contraction of 0.3%, could help the USD hold its ground and cause EUR/USD to turn south. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be featured in the US economic calendar.

In case Wall Street's main indexes rally after the opening bell on improving sentiment around the US economic outlook, investors are likely to refrain from betting on an extended rebound in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 40 after recovering from near-30, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact.

EUR/USD faces a pivot level at 1.1270, where the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend align. In case the pair fails to stabilize above this level, technical sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.1180 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be seen as the next support level before 1.1080 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

On the upside, 1.1315 (200-period SMA) could be seen as the next resistance level ahead of 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.1430 (static level).