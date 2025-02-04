EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0300 following Monday's volatile action.

Headlines surrounding US President Trump's trade policy continue to drive markets.

US economic calendar will feature JOLTS Job Openings data for December.

EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel above 1.0300 in the European session on Tuesday following Monday's wild action. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum but buyers could remain hesitant amid the uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policy with the Eurozone.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.25% -0.24% 0.22% -1.71% 0.09% -0.25% -0.65% EUR -0.25% -0.10% 1.27% -0.68% 0.29% 0.79% 0.40% GBP 0.24% 0.10% 0.27% -0.58% 0.40% 0.89% 0.48% JPY -0.22% -1.27% -0.27% -1.92% 0.02% 0.45% -0.24% CAD 1.71% 0.68% 0.58% 1.92% 0.72% 1.48% 1.07% AUD -0.09% -0.29% -0.40% -0.02% -0.72% 0.49% 0.09% NZD 0.25% -0.79% -0.89% -0.45% -1.48% -0.49% -0.40% CHF 0.65% -0.40% -0.48% 0.24% -1.07% -0.09% 0.40% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

After starting the week under heavy bearish pressure, EUR/USD reversed its direction and closed virtually unchanged on Monday. During the American trading hours, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the US has agreed to pause tariffs on Mexico for 30 days for further negotiations. Similarly, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Trump will postpone tariffs on Canadian imports for at least 30 days. These developments helped the market mood improve and made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to preserve its strength.

Early Tuesday, US stock index futures lose about 0.4% on the day, suggesting that markets remain cautious. In the meantime, Trump is yet to unveil how he wants to approach trade relations with Europe after telling reporters on Sunday that he would "definitely" impose tariffs on European imports.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature JOLTS Job Openings data for December. Unless there is a significant divergence from the market expectation of 8 million, the market reaction to this data is likely to remain muted and short-lived.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 50, reflecting a loss of bearish momentum.

On the upside, 1.0350-1.0360 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as strong resistance area before 1.0400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

In case the pair drops below 1.0290-1.0300 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, round level), technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.0200 (static level, round level) could be seen as the next support level.