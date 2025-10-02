EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to clear 1.1770 to push higher

EUR/USD holds its ground and trades modestly higher on the day at around 1.1750 in the European session on Thursday after closing virtually unchanged on Wednesday. While the technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact, 1.1770 could prove to be a tough resistance to crack.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.44% -0.74% -1.66% 0.00% -1.05% -0.85% -0.21% EUR 0.44% -0.31% -1.38% 0.44% -0.62% -0.43% 0.22% GBP 0.74% 0.31% -0.99% 0.75% -0.38% -0.12% 0.52% JPY 1.66% 1.38% 0.99% 1.73% 0.68% 0.71% 1.53% CAD -0.01% -0.44% -0.75% -1.73% -1.01% -0.85% -0.23% AUD 1.05% 0.62% 0.38% -0.68% 1.01% 0.20% 0.84% NZD 0.85% 0.43% 0.12% -0.71% 0.85% -0.20% 0.79% CHF 0.21% -0.22% -0.52% -1.53% 0.23% -0.84% -0.79% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) found it difficult to stay resilient against its major rivals on Wednesday amid the heightened uncertainty created by the shutdown of the federal government. Additionally, mixed macroeconomic data releases made it difficult for the USD to stage a rebound.

The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that private sector payrolls contracted by 32,000 in September. Additionally, the August print of 54,000 got revised down to -3,000. Other data from the US showed the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.1 in September from 48.7 in August, but remained in the contraction territory. The Prices Paid Index component of the PMI survey declined to 61.9 from 63.7, while the Employment Index edged higher to 45.3 from 43.8.

Lawmakers failed to make progress on restoring the government funding on Wednesday. Hence, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, published by the Department of Labor, and the Census Bureau's Factory Orders data will not be released later in the day. Instead, investors will analyze the Challenger Job Cuts data for September to assess the labor market conditions. Although this report is not seen as a market-mover, the lack of other data releases could pave the way for a straightforward market reaction, with a noticeable increase in job cuts hurting the USD and vice versa.

Investors will also continue to scrutinize political developments in the US. If markets grow optimistic about the shutdown coming to an end soon, the USD could stage a decisive rebound and force EUR/USD to turn south.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart aligns as a pivot level at 1.1750 ahead of 1.1770, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend is located. Once EUR/USD climbs above 1.1770 and confirms that level as support, technical buyers could take action. In this scenario, 1.1820 (static level) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.1900 (static level, round level).

On the downside, 1.1710-1.1700 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) aligns as a strong support area before 1.1640 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).