- EUR/USD recovered above 1.0750 in the early European session on Tuesday.
- The pair's bearish bias remains intact despite the rebound.
- Buyers could show interest in case Euro stabilizes above 1.0800.
EUR/USD staged a technical correction and rose above 1.0750 early Tuesday after touching its weakest level since mid-November near 1.0720 on Monday. The pair's near-term technical outlook is yet to point to a bullish tilt.
The US Dollar (USD) continued to gather strength against its rivals on Monday as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stretched higher on growing expectations about the Federal Reserve (Fed) delaying the policy pivot following the upbeat labor market data.
The modest improvement seen in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the USD to outperform its rivals and helps EUR/USD edge higher. Meanwhile, the data from Germany showed that Factory Orders rose 8.9% (seasonally adjusted) on a monthly basis in December and further supported the euro.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.13%
|-0.18%
|-0.24%
|-0.48%
|-0.07%
|-0.34%
|-0.12%
|EUR
|0.14%
|-0.04%
|-0.11%
|-0.34%
|0.06%
|-0.20%
|0.02%
|GBP
|0.18%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.31%
|0.09%
|-0.17%
|0.05%
|CAD
|0.22%
|0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.25%
|0.16%
|-0.10%
|0.11%
|AUD
|0.48%
|0.35%
|0.31%
|0.24%
|0.41%
|0.14%
|0.36%
|JPY
|0.07%
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|-0.17%
|-0.42%
|-0.27%
|-0.06%
|NZD
|0.32%
|0.20%
|0.17%
|0.10%
|-0.15%
|0.26%
|0.21%
|CHF
|0.12%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.36%
|0.05%
|-0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Later in the day, Eurostat will release Retail Sales data for December. Since this figure is not adjusted for price changes, it is unlikely to trigger a noticeable reaction in EUR/USD.
In the second half of the day, the US economic docket will not offer any high-tier data releases. Hence, market participants will pay close attention to comments from central bank officials. According to CME FedWatch Tool, markets price in a 16.5% probability of a Fed rate cut in March. Unless Fed policymakers leave the door open to a policy pivot at the next meeting, investors are unlikely to bet on a steady USD weakness in the near term.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovered to 40 after falling to 30 on Monday, suggesting that EUR/USD is in a corrective phase and yet to turn bullish.
On the upside, 1.0800 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as strong resistance. A 4-hour close above that level could discourage sellers and open the door for an extended recovery toward 1.0825 and 1.0855, where the 50-period and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages are located.
Supports could be seen at 1.0740 (static level), 1.0700 (psychological level, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0660 (static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
