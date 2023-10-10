- EUR/USD gained traction and rose toward 1.0600 in the European session.
- The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a build-up of bullish momentum.
- Improving risk mood hurts the USD as focus shifts to central bank speak.
Following the bearish start to the week, EUR/USD staged a rebound and closed virtually unchanged on Monday. With risk flows returning to markets early Tuesday, the pair extended its recovery toward 1.0600.
After a three-day weekend, US Treasury bond yields opened sharply lower and made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand. Dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials also put additional weight on the USD.
"If long-term interest rates remain elevated because of higher term premiums, there may be less need to raise the fed funds rate," Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said on Monday. On the same note, Fed Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson stated that he will take into account the recent rise in bond yields when evaluating the future direction of monetary policy.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.18%
|-0.13%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.33%
|0.15%
|-0.04%
|EUR
|0.18%
|0.04%
|0.21%
|0.19%
|0.49%
|0.31%
|0.14%
|GBP
|0.12%
|-0.04%
|0.17%
|0.16%
|0.44%
|0.28%
|0.10%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.21%
|-0.17%
|-0.02%
|0.29%
|0.10%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|0.01%
|-0.21%
|-0.17%
|0.01%
|0.32%
|0.14%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|-0.31%
|-0.52%
|-0.46%
|-0.27%
|-0.34%
|-0.18%
|-0.36%
|NZD
|-0.13%
|-0.35%
|-0.28%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|0.17%
|-0.22%
|CHF
|0.04%
|-0.14%
|-0.09%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.37%
|0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
In the second half of the day, Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be delivering speeches. In case markets continue to price in a no change in the Fed's policy rate for the rest of the year, the USD could stay under selling pressure and help EUR/USD stretch higher. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets still see a 30% probability of the Fed raising the policy rate by another 25 basis points before the end of the year, suggesting that the USD has more room on the downside.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will also speak at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meeting.
Meanwhile, investors will continue to pay close attention to developments surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict. A further escalation of geopolitical tensions could bring back safe-haven flows and make it difficult for EUR/USD to hold its ground.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD climbed above the 1.0570-1.0580 area, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest downtrend and the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart are located. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator climbed above 60, highlighting the bullish tilt in the short-term outlook.
On the upside, 1.0640 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) aligns as next resistance before 1.0670 (200-period SMA) and 1.0700 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement).
If EUR/USD retreats below 1.0570 and starts using that level as resistance, sellers could take action. In that scenario, 1.0535 (50-period SMA) and 1.0500 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as next bearish targets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.0600
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its highest level in over two weeks above 1.0600 on Wednesday. Despite the strong PPI data, falling US Treasury bond yields and the bullish action in Wall Street weigh on the USD ahead of FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 on renewed USD weakness
After falling below 1.2270 in the early American session, GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The renewed USD weakness amid retreating US yields provides a boost to the pair as investors await the Fed's September meeting minutes.
Gold clings to gains near $1,870 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold stays in positive territory and consolidates its gains near $1,870 following the rally seen in the European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6%, ahead of FOMC Minutes, supporting XAU/USD.
Polygon price dips while co-founder outlines ApeChain improvement proposal
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal proposes ApeChain, a zk-L2 solution for ApeCoin scalability. The ApeCoin community has been divided over the necessity of a dedicated chain in the past.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing higher for longer Premium
The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the FOMC meeting held on September 19-20. The Fed suggested that additional rate hikes may be appropriate before the end of the year.