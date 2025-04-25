EUR/USD trades in the red near 1.1350 after posting gains on Thursday.

Technical sellers could remain interested unless the pair stabilizes above 1.1380.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases on Friday.

EUR/USD snapped a two-day losing streak on Thursday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. The pair struggles to hold its ground and trades in negative territory at around 1.1350 on Friday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.36% -0.02% 0.85% 0.26% -0.15% -0.66% 1.75% EUR -0.36% -0.52% 0.50% -0.14% -0.70% -1.04% 1.37% GBP 0.02% 0.52% 1.18% 0.40% -0.18% -0.52% 1.91% JPY -0.85% -0.50% -1.18% -0.58% -1.12% -1.38% 0.93% CAD -0.26% 0.14% -0.40% 0.58% -0.54% -0.92% 1.51% AUD 0.15% 0.70% 0.18% 1.12% 0.54% -0.33% 2.08% NZD 0.66% 1.04% 0.52% 1.38% 0.92% 0.33% 2.46% CHF -1.75% -1.37% -1.91% -0.93% -1.51% -2.08% -2.46% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Growing optimism about a de-escalation in the US-China trade conflict helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals and made it difficult for EUR/USD to gain traction.

United States (US) President Donald Trump told reporters late Thursday that a meeting between Chinese and US officials was held earlier in the day. Additionally, Bloomberg reported that China was considering suspending its 125% tariff on some US goods, including medical equipment and ethane, while mulling waiving the tariff for plane leases.

Early Friday, however, China's Foreign Ministry noted that they are not having any consultations or negotiations on tariffs with the US. This development caused the USD to lose some strength and allowed EUR/USD to find support.

In the absence of high-impact data releases, investors will continue to pay close attention to headlines surrounding the US-China trade conflict. A re-escalation of tensions could hurt the USD and open the door for a rebound in EUR/USD heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50 and EUR/USD failed to make a 4-hour close above the 20-period and 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reflecting a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, 1.1300 (static level) aligns as interim support before 1.1270-1.1260 (Fibonacci 238.2% retracement of the latest uptrend, 100-period SMA) and 1.1180 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

EUR/USD could face strong resistance at 1.1380, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level converge with the 20-period and 50-period SMAs. In case EUR/USD manages to stabilize above this resistance, 1.1450 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level) could be seen as next hurdles.