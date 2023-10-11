- The US Dollar holds onto recent losses after US PPI and FOMC minutes.
- ECB minutes, US CPI, and Jobless Claims are due on Thursday.
- The EUR/USD pair holds steady, entering a consolidation phase in the short-term while testing a key resistance level.
The EUR/USD tested levels above 1.0630 but pulled back. The pair posted modest gains as it continues to rebound from monthly lows. The pair awaits more US inflation data while trading at a crucial area, with the US Dollar still weak as US yields continue to pull back and market sentiment remains positive.
The US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose unexpectedly in September, with the annual rate at 2.2% compared to the consensus of 1.6%. The number only boosted the Dollar moderately. Despite the hotter than expected reading, it didn't create market concerns. Later in the day, the FOMC minutes showed that some officials considered the tightening cycle done, while others suggested that they may have to raise rates one more time before year-end. The minutes reinforced the data-dependent mode of the Fed.
Thursday will be a busy day on the economic calendar. The European Central Bank (ECB) will release the minutes of its September meeting. In the US, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September will be a crucial report. The annual rate is expected to slow from 3.7% to 3.6%. If there is a significant upside surprise, the market will consider the possibility of more tightening for longer more seriously.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD is consolidating above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), but it is facing resistance at the crucial 1.0630 resistance area. The chart shows scope for more gains, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Momentum moving higher. However, the overall trend remains downward.
On the 4-hour chart, the pair is testing the 1.0630 area, which contains a downtrend line, while also holding slightly above an uptrend line. Technical indicators provide no clear indication, with the RSI near 70, Momentum flattening, and the MACD showing no significant conviction. A strong breakthrough above 1.0635 should reinforce the outlook for the Euro, targeting 1.0670. On the flip side, the key short-term support stands at the 20-SMA at 1.0570, and below that, the next target is at 1.0555.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0600 after US inflation data
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0600 in the American session on Thursday. The USD preserves its strength and weighs on the pair after latest data from the US showed that the annual CPI inflation held steady at 3.7% in September.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2200 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2200 after the US inflation data came in slightly stronger than expected and provided a boost to the USD. The pair also remains weighed down by the uninspiring macroeconomic data releases from the UK.
Gold retreats below $1,880 as US yields rebound
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 after touching a two-week-high of $1,885 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% above 4.6% after latest US inflation figures, not allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Decentralized finance yet to pose ‘meaningful risk’ to stability – EU regulator
DeFi is yet to pose a meaningful risk to overall financial stability but does require monitoring, according to the European Union’s financial markets and securities regulator.
NIO has trouble overcoming 21-day moving average as CPI surprises
NIO stock appears stuck around the $9 price level, close to the 21-day SMA on Thursday. Initially, NIO shares advanced close to 1% before the market opened, but the September CPI read on inflation was higher than expected.