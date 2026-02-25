EUR/USD Forecast: Euro lacks direction following volatile action

After fluctuating in a relatively wide range at the beginning of the week, EUR/USD edged lower on Tuesday but managed to find support. The pair was last seen trading moderatly higher on the day, at around 1.1800.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.13% -0.15% 0.38% -0.08% -0.53% -0.13% 0.02% EUR 0.13% -0.01% 0.50% 0.06% -0.40% 0.00% 0.15% GBP 0.15% 0.01% 0.55% 0.06% -0.39% 0.01% 0.17% JPY -0.38% -0.50% -0.55% -0.44% -0.89% -0.50% -0.34% CAD 0.08% -0.06% -0.06% 0.44% -0.45% -0.06% 0.10% AUD 0.53% 0.40% 0.39% 0.89% 0.45% 0.40% 0.58% NZD 0.13% -0.00% -0.01% 0.50% 0.06% -0.40% 0.15% CHF -0.02% -0.15% -0.17% 0.34% -0.10% -0.58% -0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The positive shift seen in risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to preserve its strength and helped EUR/USD hold its ground. Wall Street's main indexes recovered decisively on Tuesday after suffering large losses on Monday, as the negative impact of the uncertainty surrounding the US trade policy faded away.

In his State of the Union speech, US President Donald Trump said that there is no inflation and there is "tremendous growth," pointing to tariffs as one of the main reasons behind the economic turnaround. Trump further added that almost all trading partners want to keep the trade deals they already made despite the Supreme Court's ruling.

Early Wednesday, US stock index futures rise about 0.2%. Anoter day of bullish action in Wall Street could allow EUR/USD to stretch higher in the near term.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases. In the second half of the day, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches. The CME FedWatch Tool shows virtually no chance of a Fed rate cut in March and points to about an 85% probability of one more policy hold in April. The market positioning suggests that the USD doesn't have a lot of room left on the upside even if Fed policymakers reiterate a cautious approach to policy-easing. Conversely, dovish hints could weigh on the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1791. The near-term bias is mildly bearish as the pair holds below the downward-sloping 50- and 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) while clinging to the 200-period SMA around 1.1792. Price action remains capped beneath the descending resistance trend line from 1.2023, which continues to limit recovery attempts after the recent bounce failed near the 1.1810 area. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers just below the 50 mark, indicating weak upside momentum and aligning with a downside-tilted consolidation rather than a clear reversal higher.

Immediate resistance emerges at the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.1590–1.2027 advance at 1.1809, followed by the 38.2% retracement at 1.1860, where the cluster of declining SMAs and the descending trend line reinforce a heavier supply zone. On the downside, the 61.8% retracement at 1.1757 forms initial support just beneath current levels, with a sustained break exposing the 1.1684 area at the 78.6% retracement. As long as the pair trades below 1.1809, rallies are vulnerable to selling pressure, and a close under 1.1757 would strengthen the bearish tone.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)