EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday.

The technical picture offers no signs of a buildup in directional momentum.

Several Fed policymakers will be delivering speeches later in the day.

After failing to make a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday, EUR/USD extends its sideways grind early Wednesday and continues to move up and down in a very narrow channel below 1.1600. The technical outlook points to a neutral stance in the near term.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.16% 0.00% 0.38% -0.08% -0.19% -0.14% 0.45% EUR -0.16% -0.10% 0.24% -0.23% -0.48% -0.30% 0.29% GBP -0.01% 0.10% 0.37% -0.13% -0.38% -0.20% 0.39% JPY -0.38% -0.24% -0.37% -0.45% -0.72% -0.53% 0.24% CAD 0.08% 0.23% 0.13% 0.45% -0.27% -0.06% 0.51% AUD 0.19% 0.48% 0.38% 0.72% 0.27% 0.18% 0.77% NZD 0.14% 0.30% 0.20% 0.53% 0.06% -0.18% 0.57% CHF -0.45% -0.29% -0.39% -0.24% -0.51% -0.77% -0.57% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported on Tuesday that the Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 50.1 in July from 50.8 in June, showing a modest expansion in the US service sector's economic activity. The Employment Index of the PMI survey fell to 46.4 from 47.2 in this period, highlighting a further decline in the sector's payrolls. Finally, the Prices Paid Index, the inflation component, climbed to 69.9 from 67.5.

The mixed PMI report failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction and the US Dollar (USD) Index ended the day flat on Tuesday.

Early Wednesday, US stock index futures gain between 0.3% and 0.4%, making it difficult for the safe-haven USD to gather strength.

Earlier in the session, the data from Germany showed Factory Orders declined by 1% on a monthly basis in June. This reading followed the 1.4% contraction recorded in May and missed analysts' estimate for an increase of 1%.

In the second half of the day, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a nearly-90% probability of a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in September. In case Fed officials downplay the weak July employment data and push back against this market expectation, the USD could gain traction and cause EUR/USD to turn south. On the flip side, the market positioning suggests that the USD doesn't have a lot of room left on the downside even if policymakers hint at a September cut.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator moves sideways slightly above 50 and EUR/USD continues to fluctuate near the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), reflecting a neutral bias.

On the downside, 1.1540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first support level before 1.1500 (static level, round level) and 1.1450 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend).

Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1620 (100-period SMA), 1.1660 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 200-period SMA) and 1.1700 (static level, round level).