- EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday.
- The technical picture offers no signs of a buildup in directional momentum.
- Several Fed policymakers will be delivering speeches later in the day.
After failing to make a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday, EUR/USD extends its sideways grind early Wednesday and continues to move up and down in a very narrow channel below 1.1600. The technical outlook points to a neutral stance in the near term.
Euro PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.16%
|0.00%
|0.38%
|-0.08%
|-0.19%
|-0.14%
|0.45%
|EUR
|-0.16%
|-0.10%
|0.24%
|-0.23%
|-0.48%
|-0.30%
|0.29%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|0.10%
|0.37%
|-0.13%
|-0.38%
|-0.20%
|0.39%
|JPY
|-0.38%
|-0.24%
|-0.37%
|-0.45%
|-0.72%
|-0.53%
|0.24%
|CAD
|0.08%
|0.23%
|0.13%
|0.45%
|-0.27%
|-0.06%
|0.51%
|AUD
|0.19%
|0.48%
|0.38%
|0.72%
|0.27%
|0.18%
|0.77%
|NZD
|0.14%
|0.30%
|0.20%
|0.53%
|0.06%
|-0.18%
|0.57%
|CHF
|-0.45%
|-0.29%
|-0.39%
|-0.24%
|-0.51%
|-0.77%
|-0.57%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported on Tuesday that the Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 50.1 in July from 50.8 in June, showing a modest expansion in the US service sector's economic activity. The Employment Index of the PMI survey fell to 46.4 from 47.2 in this period, highlighting a further decline in the sector's payrolls. Finally, the Prices Paid Index, the inflation component, climbed to 69.9 from 67.5.
The mixed PMI report failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction and the US Dollar (USD) Index ended the day flat on Tuesday.
Early Wednesday, US stock index futures gain between 0.3% and 0.4%, making it difficult for the safe-haven USD to gather strength.
Earlier in the session, the data from Germany showed Factory Orders declined by 1% on a monthly basis in June. This reading followed the 1.4% contraction recorded in May and missed analysts' estimate for an increase of 1%.
In the second half of the day, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a nearly-90% probability of a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in September. In case Fed officials downplay the weak July employment data and push back against this market expectation, the USD could gain traction and cause EUR/USD to turn south. On the flip side, the market positioning suggests that the USD doesn't have a lot of room left on the downside even if policymakers hint at a September cut.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator moves sideways slightly above 50 and EUR/USD continues to fluctuate near the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), reflecting a neutral bias.
On the downside, 1.1540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first support level before 1.1500 (static level, round level) and 1.1450 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend).
Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1620 (100-period SMA), 1.1660 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 200-period SMA) and 1.1700 (static level, round level).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ignores mixed EU data, consolidates below 1.1600
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday as investors largely ignore the mixed data releases from the Euro area. Traders remain wary while waiting for the announcement of the candidate for the next Fed Chair and Governor Adriana Kugler’s replacement later in the week.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3300 amid subuded USD price action
GBP/USD trades better bid and re-attempts 1.3300 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays depressed against the Pound Sterling as traders await US President Trump's pick for a vacancy on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors amid mounting concerns over the US economy and the Fed's independence.
Gold price refreshes daily low as receding safe-haven demand offsets subdued USD price action
Gold price drops to a fresh daily low during the first half of the European session, and for now seems to have snapped a four-day winning streak reaching a nearly two-week high touched the previous day. The risk-on mood – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – is seen as a key factor driving flows away from the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple slip as resistance levels hold firm
Bitcoin trades in red below $114,000 on Wednesday, following a rejection from its key resistance level earlier this week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and faced rejection from their critical resistance zones, raising the risk of further declines in the short term.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.