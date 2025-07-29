EUR/USD trades below 1.1600 in the European session on Tuesday.

The technical outlook points to oversold conditions in the near term.

Markets await US data, headlines out of US-China trade talks.

EUR/USD recovers modestly from the multi-week low it set below 1.1530 but the bearish outlook remains unchanged. In the second half of the day, mid-tier data releases from the United States (US) and headlines coming out of the US-China trade negotiations will be watched closely by market participants.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.63% 0.65% 0.53% 0.25% 0.94% 0.93% 1.00% EUR -1.63% -1.00% -1.05% -1.37% -0.68% -0.70% -0.63% GBP -0.65% 1.00% -0.24% -0.38% 0.32% 0.30% 0.37% JPY -0.53% 1.05% 0.24% -0.27% 0.36% 0.38% 0.61% CAD -0.25% 1.37% 0.38% 0.27% 0.66% 0.68% 0.75% AUD -0.94% 0.68% -0.32% -0.36% -0.66% -0.02% 0.05% NZD -0.93% 0.70% -0.30% -0.38% -0.68% 0.02% 0.07% CHF -1.00% 0.63% -0.37% -0.61% -0.75% -0.05% -0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength weighed heavily on EUR/USD on Monday as investors cheered the news of a trade deal between the European Union (EU) and the US. Additionally, this development revived expectations for another 25 basis points European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut this year, making it difficult for the Euro to find demand.

On Tuesday, the US economic calendar will feature the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for July and JOLTS Job Openings data for June. Ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements on Wednesday, investors could refrain from taking large positions based on these data alone. Nevertheless, the USD could benefit from positive surprises and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower.

Reuters reported late Monday that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng worked to resolve "key trade and technology disputes, with China seeking relief from US tariffs and curbs on tech exports," during talks in Stockholm. Sides will reportedly meet again on Tuesday for the next round of talks. If the US and China manage to make further progress in trade relations, the USD could preserve its strength heading into the Fed event.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 30, suggesting that EUR/USD's latest recovery attempt is a technical correction and that the bearish bias remains intact.

On the downside, 1.1540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first support level before 1.1500 (static level, round level) and 1.1450 (Fibonacci 50% retracement). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1600 (round level, static level), 1.1660-1.1650 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.1690-1.1700 (20-day SMA, static level).