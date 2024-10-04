EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.1000 on Friday.

The technical picture highlights a bearish stance in the near term.

September employment data from the US could trigger the next big action in the pair.

EUR/USD extended its slide into a fifth consecutive day on Thursday and touched its weakest level in three weeks below 1.1010. The pair struggles to stage a rebound early Friday as investors refrain from betting against the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the key September labor market data.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.25% 1.61% 2.90% 0.37% 0.92% 2.19% 1.29% EUR -1.25% 0.37% 1.63% -0.84% -0.26% 0.97% 0.12% GBP -1.61% -0.37% 1.37% -1.21% -0.63% 0.59% -0.25% JPY -2.90% -1.63% -1.37% -2.40% -1.97% -0.65% -1.51% CAD -0.37% 0.84% 1.21% 2.40% 0.60% 1.82% 0.97% AUD -0.92% 0.26% 0.63% 1.97% -0.60% 1.23% 0.38% NZD -2.19% -0.97% -0.59% 0.65% -1.82% -1.23% -0.86% CHF -1.29% -0.12% 0.25% 1.51% -0.97% -0.38% 0.86% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

On Thursday, the data from the US showed that the ISM Services PMI improved to 54.9 in September from 51.5 in August. This reading surpassed the market expectation of 51.7 and showed an acceleration in the service sector's pace of growth, supporting the USD and not allowing EUR/USD to gain traction.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise by 140,000 in September, following the 142,000 increase recorded in August. In case the NFP reading surprises to the upside by arriving at or above 160,000, the immediate reaction could boost the USD and trigger another leg lower in EUR/USD. On the flip side, a disappointing print near or below 100,000 could open the door for a USD selloff and help EUR/USD a portion of its weekly losses heading into the weekend.

If the data arrives near the market expectation, the risk perception could drive EUR/USD's action in the American trading hours. A risk rally fuelled by a bullish opening in Wall Street's main indexes could force the USD to weaken against its major rivals.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 30, suggesting that EUR/USD has more room on the downside before turning technically oversold.

Looking south, 1.1000 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as next support before 1.0940 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0900 (round level). On the upside, 1.1040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) aligns as first resistance ahead of 1.1100, where the 100-period and the 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) meet the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, and 1.1150 (static level).