EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.0750.

US Pres. Trump threatened large scale tariffs on the EU.

A failure of the 1.0730 support could open the door for another leg lower.

EUR/USD failed to shake off the bearish pressure midweek and registered losses for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday. After touching its weakest level in two weeks near 1.0730 in the Asian session on Thursday, the pair recovered above 1.0750. The near-term technical outlook, however, suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.49% 0.04% 0.66% -0.46% -0.57% -0.14% 0.10% EUR -0.49% -0.55% -0.36% -0.90% -1.07% -0.59% -0.34% GBP -0.04% 0.55% 0.60% -0.98% -0.55% -0.03% 0.10% JPY -0.66% 0.36% -0.60% -1.13% -1.25% -0.79% -0.58% CAD 0.46% 0.90% 0.98% 1.13% -0.05% 0.32% 0.56% AUD 0.57% 1.07% 0.55% 1.25% 0.05% 0.50% 0.75% NZD 0.14% 0.59% 0.03% 0.79% -0.32% -0.50% 0.31% CHF -0.10% 0.34% -0.10% 0.58% -0.56% -0.75% -0.31% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength on Wednesday as markets adopted a cautious stance, while assessing the latest headlines surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Trump announced on Wednesday that they are planning to impose a 25% tariff on all car imports to the US, adding that auto tariffs will be permanent and go into effect on April 2. In a social media post early Thursday, Trump said that they will impose large scale tariffs, "far larger than currently planned," on Canada and the European Union if they do economic harm to the US.

The uncertainty surrounding the US-EU trade relations could cause market participants to refrain from betting on a steady recovery in the Euro.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims. In case there is a significant increase in this data, the USD could come under bearish pressure and help EUR/USD hold its ground.

In the meantime, US stock index futures trade mixed in the European morning. A bearish action in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell could support the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40 and EUR/USD trades below the descending trend line, reflecting a lack of buyer interest. Additionally, the pair closed below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time in over three weeks on Wednesday.

On the downside, 1.0730 (200-day SMA) aligns as a critical support level before 1.0630-1.0640 (static level, 200-period SMA). Looking north, immediate resistance is located at 1.0800 (static level, 20-day SMA) ahead of 1.0850 (100-period SMA, static level) and 1.0900 (static level, round level).