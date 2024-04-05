EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0800 following Thursday's pullback.

Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise 200K in March.

The pair's near-term technical outlook highlights a loss of bullish momentum.

EUR/USD erased its daily gains and closed flat on Thursday after climbing to its highest level since March 21 above 1.0870. The pair fluctuates in a tight channel below 1.0850 in the early European session on Friday as investors gear up for the US labor market data.

Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and the negative shift seen in risk mood helped the US Dollar (USD) stage a rebound in the American session on Thursday.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that he wonders if the Fed should cut rates at all this year if inflation continues to move sideways. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barking noted that it's "hard to reconcile current breadth of inflation with the progress the Fed needs to see for rate cuts."

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.45% 0.07% 0.31% -0.69% -0.04% -0.52% 0.22% EUR 0.44% 0.51% 0.74% -0.25% 0.41% -0.08% 0.65% GBP -0.08% -0.53% 0.24% -0.76% -0.12% -0.60% 0.13% CAD -0.31% -0.76% -0.24% -1.00% -0.35% -0.84% -0.10% AUD 0.69% 0.27% 0.78% 1.01% 0.67% 0.19% 0.90% JPY 0.03% -0.40% 0.11% 0.36% -0.63% -0.48% 0.25% NZD 0.51% 0.06% 0.58% 0.83% -0.16% 0.46% 0.72% CHF -0.23% -0.65% -0.13% 0.09% -0.93% -0.25% -0.72% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise 200,000 in March and the Unemployment Rate is expected to hold steady at 3.9%. Unless there is a significant revision to February's NFP increase of 275,000, a strong NFP growth of 250,000 or higher could cause markets to refrain from pricing in a rate cut in June and provide a boost to the USD with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, a disappointing print below 200,000 could point to loosening conditions in the labor market and revive optimism about a policy pivot in June.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a 35% probability that the Fed will leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% in June.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart started to move sideways slightly above 50, reflecting a lack of bullish momentum. The 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as immediate resistance at 1.0850 before 1.0870 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.0900 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).

On the downside, the first support is located at 1.0810-1.0800 (psychological level) before 1.0780 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.0720 (end-point of the downtrend).