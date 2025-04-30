EUR/USD moves sideways below 1.1400 in the European session on Wednesday.

Germany's GDP contracted at an annual rate of 0.2% in Q1.

Private employment and growth data will be featured in the US economic calendar.

EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase below 1.1400 after posting small losses on Tuesday. The near-term technical outlook points to a lack of directional momentum but key data releases from the United States (USD) could lift the pair's volatility.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.08% -0.46% -0.54% -0.26% 0.10% 0.56% -0.48% EUR 0.08% -0.44% -0.45% -0.19% 0.08% 0.64% -0.42% GBP 0.46% 0.44% -0.02% 0.26% 0.50% 1.08% 0.03% JPY 0.54% 0.45% 0.02% 0.31% 0.68% -0.30% 0.37% CAD 0.26% 0.19% -0.26% -0.31% 0.23% 0.82% -0.22% AUD -0.10% -0.08% -0.50% -0.68% -0.23% 0.57% -0.49% NZD -0.56% -0.64% -1.08% 0.30% -0.82% -0.57% -1.04% CHF 0.48% 0.42% -0.03% -0.37% 0.22% 0.49% 1.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The data from Germany showed on Tuesday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted at an annual rate of 0.2% in the first quarter. This reading came in line with analysts' estimate and failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. Later in the session, Eurozone GDP data and March Consumer Price Index figures from Germany will be featured in the European economic calendar.

In the early American session, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will release the private sector employment data. Markets expect the ADP Employment Change to come in at 108K in April, down from 155K in March. More importantly, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish its first estimate of the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the first quarter. Analysts project an expansion of 0.4% following the 2.4% growth reported in the last quarter of 2024.

A positive surprise in the GDP data, with a print above 1%, could ease worries about an economic downturn and boost the USD with the initial reaction, causing EUR/USD to turn south. On the other hand, a weaker-than-forecast GDP growth, or a contraction, could feed into expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in June and weigh on the USD. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a nearly 35% probability of the Fed holding the policy rate unchanged in June, suggesting that there is room on the downside for the USD in case the data disappoints.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays flat near 50 and EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages, reflecting the pair's indecisiveness.

On the downside, 1.1330 (100-period SMA) aligns as the first support level below before 1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.1175 (Fibonacci 50% retracement). Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.1400 (50-period SMA), 1.1430 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level).