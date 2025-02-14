EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend uptrend if risk flows continue to dominate markets

EUR/USD trades at its highest level in over two weeks above 1.0450.

The US economic calendar will feature Retail Sales data for January.

US stock index futures trade marginally higher on the day.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum in the late American session on Thursday and gained nearly 0.8% on the day. After touching its highest level since January 28 above 1.0470 in the Asian session on Friday, the pair seems to have entered a consolidation phase near 1.0460 in the European morning.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.47% -1.51% 0.90% -0.89% -0.98% -0.69% -0.65% EUR 1.47% 0.03% 2.54% 0.73% 0.49% 0.88% 0.90% GBP 1.51% -0.03% 2.34% 0.65% 0.46% 0.85% 0.88% JPY -0.90% -2.54% -2.34% -1.81% -1.80% -1.58% -1.52% CAD 0.89% -0.73% -0.65% 1.81% -0.07% 0.17% 0.20% AUD 0.98% -0.49% -0.46% 1.80% 0.07% 0.39% 0.41% NZD 0.69% -0.88% -0.85% 1.58% -0.17% -0.39% 0.03% CHF 0.65% -0.90% -0.88% 1.52% -0.20% -0.41% -0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD edged lower in the early American session on Thursday after US President Donald Trump hinted in a social media post that they could announce reciprocal tariffs.

Later in the day, Trump refrained from imposing new tariffs, instead he signed a memo ordering his economics team to devise a plan for reciprocal tariffs on every country that charges duties on US imports. Markets breathed a sigh of relief with this development, allowing risk flows to return and causing the USD to weaken. In turn, EUR/USD gained traction and closed the day decisively higher.

Meanwhile, Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, called German auto tariffs "grossly unfair" and a White House official said that Trump will no longer tolerate the EU's value-added tax.

In the second half of the day, January Retail Sales data will be featured in the US economic calendar. Markets expect a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly basis. A positive surprise could help the USD stay resilient against its rivals with the immediate reaction. Nevertheless, EUR/USD's losses are likely to remain limited in case risk flows continue to dominate the action in the financial markets. At the time of press, US stock index futures were trading marginally higher on the day.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 70, suggesting that EUR/USD correct lower before extending its uptrend.

On the upside, 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as the resistance area before 1.0550 (static level) and 1.0600 (static level, beginning point of the downtrend). Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.0440 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) ahead of 1.0400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0350-1.0360 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA).