EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel following Tuesday's indecisive action.

The US economic calendar will feature several high-impact data releases.

The pair could extend its recovery once it clears 1.0520 resistance.

EUR/USD failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday and closed the day virtually unchanged slightly below 1.0500. The pair moves sideways in a narrow channel early Wednesday as investors await macroeconomic data releases from the US.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.77% -0.47% -1.40% 0.72% 0.25% -0.42% -0.81% EUR 0.77% 0.13% -1.23% 0.89% 0.95% -0.23% -0.62% GBP 0.47% -0.13% -1.34% 0.76% 0.81% -0.36% -0.76% JPY 1.40% 1.23% 1.34% 2.15% 2.10% 1.05% 0.78% CAD -0.72% -0.89% -0.76% -2.15% -0.32% -1.11% -1.54% AUD -0.25% -0.95% -0.81% -2.10% 0.32% -1.16% -1.55% NZD 0.42% 0.23% 0.36% -1.05% 1.11% 1.16% -0.40% CHF 0.81% 0.62% 0.76% -0.78% 1.54% 1.55% 0.40% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

After dipping below 1.0450 on Tuesday, EUR/USD recovered its losses in the American session as the mixed data from the US and the modest improvement seen in risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its second estimate of the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the third quarter and release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for October.

Investors expect the core PCE Price Index to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis to match September's increase. A reading at or above the market expectation could support the USD with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, a print below analysts' estimate could weigh on the USD and help EUR/USD push higher.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the US economic calendar will feature other important data releases as well, making it difficult for market participants to assess the impact of these data on the USD's valuation. The US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims alongside the US Census Bureau's Durable Goods Orders figures for October.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD faces first resistance at 1.0520, where the upper limit of the descending regression channel meets the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). In case the pair rises above this level and starts using it as support, 1.0570 (static level) could be seen as next hurdle before 1.0600 (100-period SMA).

On the downside, immediate support is located at 1.0480 (20-period SMA) ahead of 1.0430 (mid-point of the descending channel) and 1.0400 (static level).