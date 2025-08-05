EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1550 on Tuesday.

Markets await July ISM Services PMI data from the US.

The near-term technical outlook points to a lack of buyer interest.

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and fluctuates below 1.1550 in the European session on Tuesday after posting marginal losses on Monday. The near-term technical outlook suggest that buyers remain on the sidelines.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.42% -0.05% 0.16% 0.14% 0.29% 0.27% 0.61% EUR -0.42% -0.42% -0.24% -0.28% -0.26% -0.16% 0.16% GBP 0.05% 0.42% 0.20% 0.15% 0.17% 0.26% 0.59% JPY -0.16% 0.24% -0.20% -0.01% -0.01% 0.10% 0.62% CAD -0.14% 0.28% -0.15% 0.00% -0.01% 0.13% 0.45% AUD -0.29% 0.26% -0.17% 0.01% 0.01% 0.09% 0.44% NZD -0.27% 0.16% -0.26% -0.10% -0.13% -0.09% 0.32% CHF -0.61% -0.16% -0.59% -0.62% -0.45% -0.44% -0.32% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the absence of high-impact data releases, the US Dollar (USD) staged a modest rebound on Monday and erased a small portion of the losses it suffered on the dismal employment data to end the previous week.

Early Tuesday, the USD holds its ground and doesn't allow EUR/USD to keep its footing. In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature Goods Trade Balance data for June and the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).

The ISM Services PMI is expected to rise to 51.5 from 50.8 in June. A reading below 50, which would point to a contraction in the service sector's economic activity, could cause the USD to weaken and help EUR/USD gain traction. Conversely, a better-than-forecast print could support the USD.

In case the headline PMI comes in near the market consensus, investors could react to the Employment Index of the survey, which stood at 47.2 in June. A decrease in this number could remind investors of the worsening labor market conditions and hurt the USD. On the other hand, the USD could stay resilient against its peers if this sub-index rises above 50 in July to show a growth in the service sector's payrolls.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50 in the European session, highlighting a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, 1.1515-1.1500 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level) aligns as the immediate support level before 1.1450 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.1400 (static level, round level).

Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1570 (50-period SMA), 1.1620 (100-period SMA) and 1.1660 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 200-period SMA).