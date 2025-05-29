EUR/USD reversed its direction and reclaimed 1.1300 following earlier decline.

The US Dollar struggles to hold its ground after mixed US data, tariff headlines.

The near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt.

EUR/USD staged a decisive rebound and turned positive on the day above 1.1300 following the sharp decline seen in the Asian session. The pair's technical outlook highlights a bullish shift in the near term.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.51% -0.22% -0.27% -0.33% -0.45% -0.32% -0.33% EUR 0.51% 0.31% 0.23% 0.18% 0.12% 0.18% 0.16% GBP 0.22% -0.31% -0.08% -0.11% -0.17% -0.14% -0.22% JPY 0.27% -0.23% 0.08% -0.06% -0.19% -0.09% -0.15% CAD 0.33% -0.18% 0.11% 0.06% -0.17% 0.00% -0.12% AUD 0.45% -0.12% 0.17% 0.19% 0.17% 0.07% -0.05% NZD 0.32% -0.18% 0.14% 0.09% -0.00% -0.07% -0.12% CHF 0.33% -0.16% 0.22% 0.15% 0.12% 0.05% 0.12% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

News of a federal court blocking United States (US) President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs triggered a risk rally late Wednesday. Boosted by the improving sentiment around the US economic outlook following this headline, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals and caused EUR/USD to drop toward 1.1200.

Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, alongside comments from Director of the US National Economic Council (NEC) Kevin Hassett, who said that they were confident in the success of the tariff ruling appeal, weighed on the USD in the second half of the day. As a result, the pair gathered bullish momentum and broke above 1.1300.

The data published by the US Department of Labor showed that there were 240,000 first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 24. This reading followed 226,000 applications in the previous week and came in worse than the market expectation of 230,000. Meanwhile, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contraction for the first quarter to 0.2% from the 0.3% reported in the initial estimate.

Later in the American session, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches. Investors will keep a close eye on the performance of US stock markets as well. In case risk flows dominate the action, with Wall Street's main indexes posting strong gains after the opening bell, the USD could stay resilient against its rivals, limiting EUR/USD upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart climbed above 50 and EUR/USD rose above the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), pointing to a buildup of bullish momentum.

On the upside, 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first resistance level before 1.1430 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.1315 (200-period SMA), 1.1270 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1180 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).