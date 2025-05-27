EUR/USD trades in negative territory near 1.1350 on Tuesday.

Dovish comments from ECB policymakers seem to be hurting the Euro.

The near-term technical outlook highlights a loss of bullish momentum.

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the early European session on Tuesday and trades near 1.1350 after posting small gains on Monday. The pair's technical outlook points to a lack of buyer interest.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.33% 0.20% 0.60% 0.21% 0.60% 0.68% 0.53% EUR -0.33% -0.14% 0.28% -0.12% 0.20% 0.25% 0.18% GBP -0.20% 0.14% 0.43% 0.01% 0.31% 0.38% 0.28% JPY -0.60% -0.28% -0.43% -0.36% 0.00% 0.00% -0.07% CAD -0.21% 0.12% -0.01% 0.36% 0.37% 0.38% 0.26% AUD -0.60% -0.20% -0.31% -0.00% -0.37% -0.03% -0.14% NZD -0.68% -0.25% -0.38% -0.00% -0.38% 0.03% -0.14% CHF -0.53% -0.18% -0.28% 0.07% -0.26% 0.14% 0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers and improving risk mood makes it difficult for EUR/USD to hold its ground.

ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau argued on Tuesday that policy normalization in the Eurozone is not complete and ECB Governing Council member Gediminas Šimkus said that the risks that inflation in the Euro area will be below the ECB's target in the future have increased. On the flip side, Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Neel Kashkari noted that he supports the stance to maintain interest rates until there is some more clarity on the impact of higher tariffs on inflation, highlighting the policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures rise more than 1% on the day following the Memorial Day holiday. US President Donald Trump's decision to grant an extension to the 50% tariff deadline on the European Union (EU) until July 9 seems to be easing market fears over a deepening conflict between the EU and the US, helping the USD stay resilient against its rivals. Additionally, a spokesperson for the European Commission said on Monday that the EU's 'zero-for-zero' proposal is still on the table in negotiations with the US.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature Durable Goods Orders data for April and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for May. A noticeable improvement in consumer sentiment could provide an additional boost to the USD and trigger another leg lower in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined toward 50 and EUR/USD closed the last 4-hour candle slightly below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, the 200-period SMA aligns as immediate support at 1.1315 before 1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend, 20-day SMA, 100-period SMA) and 1.1180 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement), 1.1430 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level).