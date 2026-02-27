EUR/USD Forecast: Euro buyers hesitate ahead of mid-tier data

EUR/USD keeps its footing early Friday and moves sideways in a tight band above 1.1800. While the technical outlook points to a mildly bullish bias in the short term, the cautious market mood caps the pair's upside.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.09% -0.04% 0.78% -0.00% -0.42% -0.07% -0.20% EUR 0.09% 0.07% 0.87% 0.10% -0.33% 0.03% -0.09% GBP 0.04% -0.07% 0.97% 0.03% -0.44% -0.04% -0.15% JPY -0.78% -0.87% -0.97% -0.76% -1.17% -0.78% -0.96% CAD 0.00% -0.10% -0.03% 0.76% -0.42% -0.02% -0.18% AUD 0.42% 0.33% 0.44% 1.17% 0.42% 0.37% 0.25% NZD 0.07% -0.03% 0.04% 0.78% 0.02% -0.37% -0.11% CHF 0.20% 0.09% 0.15% 0.96% 0.18% -0.25% 0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The bearish action seen in Wall Street helped the US Dollar (USD) find demand and caused EUR/USD to close marginally lower on Thursday. After a two-day risk rally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite reversed its direction and lost more than 1% on the day.

Later in the day, preliminary February Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany will be watched closely. Analysts expect the annual CPI inflation to edge lower to 2% from 2.1% in January. A reading below the market forecast could weigh on the Euro and vice versa.

The US economic calendar will feature Producer Price Index (PPI) data for January. Investors are likely to ignore this report and stay focused on the action in US stock markets.

In the European session, US stock index futures are down between 0.1% and 0.4%. A selloff in tech stocks heading into the weekend could allow the USD to outperform its rivals, forcing EUR/USD to edge lower. Conversely, a recovery in the Nasdaq Composite could have the oppoite impact on the pair's action.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The near-term bias is mildly bullish as the pair holds just above the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 1.1800 while staying capped beneath the 100-period SMA near 1.1828, outlining a shallow upward tilt within a broader consolidation. The 20-period SMA has turned slightly higher and tracks close to spot, hinting at stabilizing short-term demand above the 200-period SMA at 1.1801, which underpins the downside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 57, showing moderate positive momentum without overbought conditions and supporting the view of a grinding upside rather than an impulsive breakout.

Immediate support emerges at the 1.1800 area, reinforced by the 50-period SMA and the 200-period SMA at 1.1801, with a deeper floor at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2027 high at 1.1757. A sustained break below 1.1757 would weaken the bullish bias and expose lower levels in the recent range. On the topside, initial resistance stands at the 50.0% retracement at 1.1809, which now lies just under the 100-period SMA at 1.1828, followed by a stronger barrier at the 38.2% retracement at 1.1860. A clear move through 1.1860 would open the way for an extension toward higher retracement levels and strengthen the nascent upward bias.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)