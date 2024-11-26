EUR/USD trades below 1.0500 after closing in positive territory on Monday.

The cautious market mood could limit the pair's recovery attempts.

The Fed will release the minutes of the November policy meeting.

After starting the week decisively higher, EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum in the American session on Monday but closed the day in positive territory. The pair stays relatively quiet early Tuesday and trades below 1.0500.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.56% -0.14% 0.03% 1.14% 0.31% 0.28% -0.49% EUR 0.56% 0.25% -0.02% 1.11% 0.80% 0.27% -0.51% GBP 0.14% -0.25% -0.27% 0.86% 0.55% 0.01% -0.76% JPY -0.03% 0.02% 0.27% 1.12% 0.73% 0.33% -0.33% CAD -1.14% -1.11% -0.86% -1.12% -0.67% -0.83% -1.64% AUD -0.31% -0.80% -0.55% -0.73% 0.67% -0.54% -1.30% NZD -0.28% -0.27% -0.01% -0.33% 0.83% 0.54% -0.78% CHF 0.49% 0.51% 0.76% 0.33% 1.64% 1.30% 0.78% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

News of Donald Trump nominating fund manager Scott Bessent as the US Treasury Secretary caused the US Dollar to weaken against its major rivals early Monday. In the second half of the day, improving risk mood on reports of Israel and Lebanon closing in on a ceasefire deal put additional weight on the currency.

Early Tuesday, however, market mood began to sour after Trump said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China as one of his first executive orders. This development helped the USD find a foothold and made it difficult for EUR/USD to build on Monday's gains.

Later in the American session, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the November policy meeting.

The CME FedWatch Tool currently shows that markets are pricing in a nearly 44% probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged at the December policy meeting. In case the publication shows that policymakers are willing to lower rates again before the end of the year, the immediate reaction could hurt the USD and allow EUR/USD to stretch higher. On the other hand, the pair could struggle to gain traction if the FOMC Minutes suggest that a December rate cut is not a done deal, with officials waiting for data that would suggest a further easing in labor market conditions or a lack of progress in disinflation.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD remains within the descending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays flat slightly below 50, highlighting a lack of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.0440 (mid-point of the descending channel) aligns as first support before 1.0400 (static level) and 1.0350 (lower limit of the descending channel). Looking north, first resistance could be spotted at 1.0500 (round level, static level) ahead of 1.0530 (50-period Simple Moving Average, upper limit of the descending channel) and 1.0570 (static level).