- EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1650 on Friday.
- The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.
- The US economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases.
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1650 in the European session on Friday, after closing virtually unchanged on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical outlook highlights buyers' hesitancy.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.27%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|-0.07%
|0.26%
|EUR
|-0.27%
|-0.24%
|0.15%
|-0.36%
|-0.22%
|-0.24%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.00%
|0.24%
|0.40%
|-0.12%
|-0.07%
|0.13%
|0.18%
|JPY
|-0.37%
|-0.15%
|-0.40%
|-0.48%
|-0.43%
|-0.41%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|0.12%
|0.36%
|0.12%
|0.48%
|0.14%
|0.23%
|0.34%
|AUD
|-0.00%
|0.22%
|0.07%
|0.43%
|-0.14%
|0.08%
|0.19%
|NZD
|0.07%
|0.24%
|-0.13%
|0.41%
|-0.23%
|-0.08%
|0.18%
|CHF
|-0.26%
|0.00%
|-0.18%
|0.09%
|-0.34%
|-0.19%
|-0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
The US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand on Thursday but EUR/USD found it difficult to gather bullish momentum. The sharp decline seen in the EUR/GBP cross, following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to cut the policy rate by a slim majority, showed that Pound Sterling captured capital outflows out of the Euro. Early Friday, EUR/GBP continues to stretch lower and loses about 0.3% on the day after falling 0.6% on Thursday, not allowing the Euro to gather strength.
The US economic calendar will not offer any macroeconomic data releases that could drive the USD's valuation heading into the weekend. Hence, investors could pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve officials and the risk perception.
At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.2% and 0.3% on the day. A bullish action in Wall Street after the opening bell could limit the USD's gains and help EUR/USD find support. On the flip side, the pair could stay on the back foot in case markets adopt a cautious stance in the second half of the day.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD failed to stabilize above the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator retreated below 60, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum.
On the downside, 1.1620 (100-period SMA) aligns as the first support level before 1.1540-1.1550 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend, 50-period SMA) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1650-1.1660 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 200-period SMA), 1.1700 (static level, round level) and 1.1760 (static level).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the red near 1.1650 amid USD pullback
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.1650 in the European session on Friday. The pair stays pressured as the US Dollar finds demand amid tariff concerns and repositioning ahead of next week's US inflation data release. Fedspeak and trade headlines remain in focus.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3450 on US Dollar rebound
GBP/USD is off the lows but trades with caution near 1.3450 in European trading on Friday. The US Dollar attempts a modest rebound, despite an upbeat market mood, capping the pair's upside. Traders look to take profits off the table on their USD positions heading into the weekend.
Gold price pares intraday losses, remains below $3,400 amid receding safe-haven demand
Gold price drifts lower on Friday amid some profit-taking, though it lacks follow-through. The risk-on mood and a modest USD rebound exert some pressure on the precious metal. Trade jitters and bets for a September rate cut by the Fed lend support to the XAU/USD pair.
Unemployment rate set to rise in Canada, reversing June surprise job gains
Statistics Canada will release July’s Canadian Labour Force Survey report on Friday. The market consensus anticipates some moderation in job creation, with the Unemployment Rate increasing.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.