EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1650 on Friday.

The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

The US economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases.

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1650 in the European session on Friday, after closing virtually unchanged on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical outlook highlights buyers' hesitancy.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.27% 0.00% 0.37% -0.12% 0.00% -0.07% 0.26% EUR -0.27% -0.24% 0.15% -0.36% -0.22% -0.24% 0.00% GBP -0.00% 0.24% 0.40% -0.12% -0.07% 0.13% 0.18% JPY -0.37% -0.15% -0.40% -0.48% -0.43% -0.41% -0.09% CAD 0.12% 0.36% 0.12% 0.48% 0.14% 0.23% 0.34% AUD -0.00% 0.22% 0.07% 0.43% -0.14% 0.08% 0.19% NZD 0.07% 0.24% -0.13% 0.41% -0.23% -0.08% 0.18% CHF -0.26% 0.00% -0.18% 0.09% -0.34% -0.19% -0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand on Thursday but EUR/USD found it difficult to gather bullish momentum. The sharp decline seen in the EUR/GBP cross, following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to cut the policy rate by a slim majority, showed that Pound Sterling captured capital outflows out of the Euro. Early Friday, EUR/GBP continues to stretch lower and loses about 0.3% on the day after falling 0.6% on Thursday, not allowing the Euro to gather strength.

The US economic calendar will not offer any macroeconomic data releases that could drive the USD's valuation heading into the weekend. Hence, investors could pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve officials and the risk perception.

At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.2% and 0.3% on the day. A bullish action in Wall Street after the opening bell could limit the USD's gains and help EUR/USD find support. On the flip side, the pair could stay on the back foot in case markets adopt a cautious stance in the second half of the day.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD failed to stabilize above the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator retreated below 60, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.1620 (100-period SMA) aligns as the first support level before 1.1540-1.1550 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend, 50-period SMA) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1650-1.1660 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 200-period SMA), 1.1700 (static level, round level) and 1.1760 (static level).