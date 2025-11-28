EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls hesitate on last trading day of November

Following the bullish action seen in the first half of the week, EUR/USD corrects lower on Friday and declines toward 1.1550. The pair's technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum. Financial markets in the US will close early on Black Friday.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.55% -0.86% -0.17% -0.46% -1.02% -1.67% -0.32% EUR 0.55% -0.29% 0.38% 0.09% -0.49% -1.13% 0.22% GBP 0.86% 0.29% 0.68% 0.39% -0.19% -0.85% 0.52% JPY 0.17% -0.38% -0.68% -0.28% -0.90% -1.64% -0.15% CAD 0.46% -0.09% -0.39% 0.28% -0.58% -1.24% 0.14% AUD 1.02% 0.49% 0.19% 0.90% 0.58% -0.66% 0.74% NZD 1.67% 1.13% 0.85% 1.64% 1.24% 0.66% 1.39% CHF 0.32% -0.22% -0.52% 0.15% -0.14% -0.74% -1.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

After struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on the Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, EUR/USD stays on the back foot as markets adopt a cautious stance.

Earlier in the day, the data from Germany showed that Retail Sales declined by 0.3% on a monthly basis in October. This print followed the 0.3% increase recorded in September and came in weaker than the market expectation for an increase of 0.2%, making it difficult for the Euro to find demand.

In the second half of the day, November Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany will be featured in the European economic calendar. Analysts expect the monthly CPI to decline by 0.3%. A positive print could support the Euro with the immediate reaction. Nevertheless, investors could refrain from taking large positions based on this data.

It's worth noting that month-end flows, combined with thin trading conditions, could ramp up the market volatility and cause some irregular movements in financial markets heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises above the 50- and 100-period SMAs, suggesting an improving short-term bias, while the 200-period SMA flattens at 1.1585 and caps the recovery. RSI (14) holds at 51, neutral and consistent with a range-bound tone. Measured from the 1.1885 high to the 1.1472 low, the 23.6% retracement at 1.1569 has been reclaimed, with the 38.2% retracement at 1.1630 acting as the next resistance above 1.1585.

On the downside, immediate support is seen at 1.1569. This level is also reinforced by the 100-period SMA. A daily close below this level could open the door for an extended decline toward 1.1500 (static level, round level) and 1.1470 (static level).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)