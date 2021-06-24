EUR/USD Forecast: Downside pressure mitigated above the 200-day SMA

- EUR/USD manages well to keep business above 1.1900 so far.
- German IFO survey showed morale remains high in June.
- Markets’ focus will be on the US calendar later on Thursday.
EUR/USD navigates in a choppy fashion so far this week, always in the upper bound of the recent range and above the 1.1900 mark following Monday’s sharp bounce off the mid-1.1800s.
The main driver of the pair’s price action has come from investors’ appetite for riskier assets as of late, as the effects of the Fed’s message from the latest meeting have been dying off.
In addition, yields of the German 10-year benchmark keep the upside pressure intact, adding to the upbeat mood around the European currency vs. the steady performance of the US bonds market.
Fundamentals in the region also sustain the bid bias in the pair. This time, the German IFO survey showed the Business Climate improved further in June, surpassing expectations at the same time and showing morale remains high and supporting the ongoing economic recovery.
Regarding technicals, and although the pair left the oversold territory, it remains close to it as per the daily RSI levels. On it way up, EUR/USD expects to meet a minor resistance at a Fibo retracement at 1.1976 ahead of the more significant barrier at the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1993. Further north comes in the psychological yardstick at 1.20 the figure. Above the 200-day SMA, the selling pressure is expected to alleviate somewhat.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
