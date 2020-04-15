EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0921
- Global stocks edged lower amid renewed fears of a global recession.
- US data came in much worse than anticipated, March Retail Sales fell 8.7%.
- EUR/USD turned neutral in the short-term, risk to turn south on a break below 1.0830.
The American Dollar soared this Wednesday reaching fresh weekly highs against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair traded as low as 1.0860 but finally recovered to settle around 1.0920. The greenback rallied at the beginning of the day amid a worsening market mood, spurred by renewed concerns about a global recession as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Two factors weighed on the sentiment: the IMF warned it could be the worst since the Great Depression, while the earnings season in the US kick-started with reports showing sharp declines in revenues.
The US released several macroeconomic reports, none of which brought good news. March Retail Sales plunged 8.7%, worse than the market’s forecast of 8.0%. The April NY State Empire Manufacturing Index sunk to -78.2 from -21.5 and vs the -35 expected. Finally, Industrial Production in March contracted 5.4%. The batch of negative news initially fueled the dollar’s rally, as Wall Street came under additional pressure, although these last managed to bounce from their lows, sending the greenback lower across the board.
This Thursday, Germany will report March inflation data, while the EU will publish February Industrial Production. The US has a packed calendar, although the focus will be on Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 10, seen at 5100K.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has been rejected from near the 1.1000 level, and settled below the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance at 1.0950, the immediate resistance. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators have recovered from their daily lows and turned flat around their midlines. The pair settled around a directionless 100 SMA, and below the 20 and 200 SMA, which also lack directional strength. A steeper decline seems likely on a break below 1.0830, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 1.0900 1.0860 1.0830
Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.0990 1.1025
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from daily lows as Wall Street bounces
The EUR/USD pair recovered toward the 1.0920 price zone as demand for the greenback eased with US indexes moving away from daily lows. Dismal US data fueled fears and demand for the safe-haven dollar.
AUD/USD trades above 0.6300, but bears in the drivers’ seat
The AUD/USD pair has finally corrected overbought conditions and seems poised to extend its decline. Market players eyeing Australian employment data for March.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin edging towards another potential drop
Ethereum blockchain explorer Etherscan announced the launch of “ETH Protect,” a new tool that seeks to identify and flag Ether (ETH) addresses in receipt of tainted funds associated with crypto exchange hacks, attacks, and other illicit activities.
Gold: RSI divergence indicates we could get a pullback
It has been a strange session in the markets. Most of the USD pairs are reversing their recent gains. EUR/USD and GBP/USD have both moved lower and this recent greenback strength had led to some weakness in gold.
WTI under pressure, flirting with 2020 lows
WTI is under heavy pressure trading near multi-year lows as crude oil is at a stone's throw from the 2020 low at the 19.02 level.