EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1916
- US employment data surprised on the upside, as the country added 379K jobs in February.
- The US Senate passed the American Rescue Plan Act with some changes to the House’s bill.
- EUR/USD is trading near a critical mid-term support level and poised to break it.
The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1892 on Friday, a fresh 2021 low, as an already strong American dollar got a boost from a surprise on the US employment side. The country published the Nonfarm Payroll report, which added 379K new jobs in February, much better than anticipated. The unemployment rate contracted to 6.2%, better than the 6.3% expected. The encouraging news also underpinned equities, while US Treasury yields reached fresh YTD peaks. The greenback maintained its strength heading into the weekly close, settling just above the 1.1900 threshold.
On Saturday, the US Senate passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, although some changes were introduced regarding the increase of the minimum wage to $15 per hour and the number of people who will qualify for a $1,400 stimulus payment. The final vote was 50-49, with all Democrats voting in favor of the bill and all Republicans voting against it. The bill, called American Rescue Plan Act, now moved back to the House, where it will be voted on Tuesday.
A stimulus injection usually boosts equities to the detriment of the greenback. However, the dollar may retain its strength on Monday, as the stimulus package has been mostly priced-in, while expectations of higher inflation will likely maintain government debt yields up. The US won’t publish macroeconomic data on Monday, while the EU will release the March Sentix Investor Confidence Index, foreseen at 1 from -0.2 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair neared the 61.8% retracement of the November/January rally at 1.1885, the immediate support. In the daily chart, the pair is poised to extend its decline, as indicators maintain their downward slopes near oversold readings. The pair has failed to recover beyond a directionless 20 SMA and broke below its 100 SMA, now trading well below them. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA heads firmly lower below the longer ones, all of them above the current level. Technical indicators bounced just modestly, holding on to extreme oversold levels.
Support levels: 1.1885 1.1840 1.1790
Resistance levels: 1.1970 1.2020 1.2060
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: ECB and US Treasury yields to make it or break it
The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh 2021 low at 1.1892 this week, ending with a handful of pips above this level. The dollar soared across the board following comments from the head of US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.
GBP/USD: Dollar bulls taking over
The British Pound was among the best performers against the greenback, surging above the 1.4000 level for the first time this week. Soaring US Treasury yields after Powell’s speech sent the dollar skyrocketing. GBP/USD struggling around 1.3900 and at risk of falling further.
Gold still eyes June 2020 lows at $1670 after weekly closing below $1700
Weekly closing below $1700 keeps the XAU/USD sellers hopeful. A bounce towards 50-SMA on 4H cannot be ruled out in the near-term. RSI stays bearish while gold holds within a potential falling wedge.
Ethereum price primed for a swift recovery as the network prepares for a major update in July
Ethereum price aims for a significant recovery towards $2,000. A major upgrade scheduled for July intends to fix the problem with gas fees on Ethereum. ETH miners are not happy with the decision.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).