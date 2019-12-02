EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1076
- The US ISM Manufacturing Index plummeted to 48.1 in November, hurting the greenback.
- Trade uncertainty sent the dollar down, despite risk aversion took over the financial world.
- EUR/USD short-term bullish as long as it holds above the 1.1030 Fibonacci support.
The financial world came back to life this Monday, and the American dollar took the worst out of it. Concerns about trade sent Wall Street plummeting but also weighed on the greenback, with the EUR/USD pair jumping to 1.1089. Disappointing US data added to the greenback’s bearish case, with tensions cooling just modestly mid-US afternoon.
Upbeat Chinese data put the market in risk-on mood at the beginning of the week, but the sentiment turned sour as China said it won’t allow the visit of US military to Hong Kong and announced sanctions against several US non-government organizations for encouraging protesters. The sentiment worsened after US Wilbur Ross said in an interview that US President Trump will lift tariffs to China in the case of no deal. Even further, Trump announced tariffs to base metals’ imports coming from Brazil and Argentina. The US reported later in the day that phase one of the trade deal was being written, yet the damage was already done.
The main catalyst for the dollar’s broad weakness, however, was the November ISM Manufacturing PMI, which plummeted to 48.1 below the previous and the expected. The macroeconomic calendar will be lighter for these two economies for Tuesday, but for sure, trade-related headlines will keep coming, determining major’s direction.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is ending the day above 1.1065, the 38.2% retracement of its October rally. Last week, the pair briefly pierced the 61.8% retracement of the same run, and steady gains from here should be taken as a bullish hint. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is now battling with a directionless 200 SMA after overcoming its 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators keep heading north well into positive ground, keeping the risk skewed to the upside. The pair could suffer a sharp U-turn if tensions persist, with the risk flipping to the downside on a break below 1.1030.
Support levels: 1.1065 1.1030 1.0985
Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1120 1.1150
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, up more than 0.5%. The USD is selling off across the board amid weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and other factors. The ECB's Lagarde did not dive into details of monetary policy in her testimony.
AUD/USD at over one-week highs ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair holds on to gains around 0.6820, despite risk aversion related to the US-China trade war. Concerns about US growth hit the dollar hard, RBA’s decision coming up next.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Risk-off kicks in on poor US data and in a stream of trade headlines, VIX +15%
In a nervy start to the week for US markets, US stocks have been roiled in recent trade following a period of Thanksgiving holidays. A series of trade headlines have streamed through that do all..