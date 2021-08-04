The EUR/USD pair nears the 1.1900 level, but its bullish potential is limited. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is trading above all of its moving averages but also that the MAs are directionless. Technical indicators picked up, crossing into positive levels, but rather reflecting the current advance than suggesting a bullish continuation ahead. Bulls will have better chances if the pair breaks above 1.1920, the 61.8% retracement of the March/May rally.

Earlier in the day, Markit published the final readings of the Markit Services PMI, which suffered downward revisions in the Union. The German index was confirmed at 61.8, while the EU one printed at 59.8, below the previous estimate of 60.4. The final Markit Composite PMI for the EU printed at 60.2. Also, Retail Sales in June increased by 1.5% MoM, slightly below expected, although the annual reading beat expectations with 5%.

The EUR/USD pair holds within familiar levels this Wednesday, trading below the 1.1900 level. The pair bottomed at 1.1841 and currently trades around the 1.1880 mark, following the release of dismal US employment figures. The ADP report showed that the private sector added 330K new jobs in July, much worse than the 695K expected of the previous 680K.

