EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2034
- Falling equities put a halt to the dollar’s sell-off and helped it recover some ground.
- The absence of relevant macroeconomic data extends into Wednesday.
- EUR/USD corrected overbought conditions but is far from bearish.
The EUR/USD pair extended its monthly advance to 1.2079, retreating afterwards to end the day with modest losses in the 1.2030 region. The dollar took a breath as global equities plunged without a clear catalyst. Generally speaking, the absence of first-tier macroeconomic data and falling oil prices undermined equities demand. The greenback got to recover some ground ahead of the daily close, but there are no signs that the current dollar’s advance could continue.
Germany published the March Producer Price Index, which surprised to the upside by printing at 0.9% MoM and 3.7% YoY. The US had nothing to offer. The macroeconomic calendar will remain empty for both economies this Wednesday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has corrected extreme overbought conditions in the near-term, but the risk of a steeper decline seems limited. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have retreated from extreme overbought readings, currently holding within positive levels and with the RSI already losing bearish momentum. The 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope above the longer ones, providing dynamic support at around 1.1205.
Support levels: 1.2005 1.1960 1.1920
Resistance levels: 1.2045 1.2085 1.2130
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.2050 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, losing some of its gains as the dollar shrugs off the fresh drop in yields and rises. European regulators said the benefits of J&J's vaccine outweigh the risks.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures
GBP/USD is extending its falls after retreating from 1.40 as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD tests key Fibo resistance at $1,775
XAU/USD rebounds after closing in the negative territory on Monday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower on Tuesday. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to clear $1,775 resistance.
Ethereum price on cusp of massive breakout if key level holds
Ethereum price had a significant 23% correction in the past week but holds above a key support level on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset still has robust on-chain metrics supporting it and aims for a rebound.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.