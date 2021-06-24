The EUR/USD pair keeps trading just above the 61.8% retracement of its March/May rally. The near-term picture is neutral, as the pair is trading just above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages accelerated their slides well above the current level. Technical indicators head nowhere, stuck around their midlines. Bulls could have a chance if the pair breaks above 1.1980, the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally.

Data wise, Germany published the June IFO Survey, which showed that the Business Climate improved to 101.8, beating the market’s expectations. The assessment of the current situation and expectations were also up. The US released Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 19 printed at 411K, while the previous weekly figure was revised to 418K. Durable Goods Orders were up 2.3% in May, both missing the market’s expectations. The Q1 Gross Domestic Product was confirmed at 6.4%.

The EUR/USD pair advanced modestly at the beginning of the day but trimmed gains during US trading hours to settle around the 1.1930 level. The dollar advanced despite a prevalent positive mood, probably backed by US President Joe Biden’s announcement, as he said that they reached a bipartisan deal on the infrastructure spending plan.

