EUR/USD Forecast: Capped by quadruple confluence and trapped between two trade stories

- EUR/USD has been reaching the limits of its advance.
- Optimism about Sino-American relations counter fears of EU-US deterioration.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to a critical confluence resistance line.
One trade spat is cooling but another one could kick off – this time directed against Europe. EUR/USD is caught in the middle between optimism about Sino-American relations and new US-EU negotiations.
Starting from the good news, America's Treasury removed the label "currency manipulator" from China – in what seems like a gesture of goodwill ahead of Wednesday's signing ceremony of Phase One of the trade deal. In a statement, Washington says it has guarantees that Beijing will not meddle with the value of the yuan.
Markets are cheering the move and the safe-haven dollar is coming under a tad of pressure. Investors are eager to see the agreement between the world's largest economies, which will reportedly consist of Chinese commitments to purchase significant amounts of American goods. Liu He, China's Vice Premier, is leading a delegation to Washington.
On the other hand, Europe's chief trade negotiators Phil Hogan is also in the American capital for three days of negotiations. The "tech taxes" imposed by several European countries, auto tariffs, and other topics are all on the table. Some fear that once President Donald Trump reached a deal with China, he may direct his ire to the old continent.
Beyond trade
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and Hogan's boss, is scheduled to unveil Europe's Green Deal – which may reach one trillion euros in public and private spending. Investment in the environment can boost the economy, but some are skeptical that Germany would allow debt-spending.
Raphael Bostic, President of the Atlanta branch of the Federal Reserve, has reaffirmed the bank's stance of staying put, saying that monetary policy is appropriate. His peer John Williams of the New York Fed will speak today.
Both will be eying the Consumer Price Index report for December, which is projected to show that Core CPI remained at 2.3% yearly – not too hot, nor too cold.
See preview The inflation sideshow
Overall, trade and inflation are set to dominate trading today.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is capped by a quadruple confluence around 1.1150, which includes the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart, the weekly high, and downtrend resistance which is zooming into the current price.
Break or bounce? Other indicators are marginally positive as the pair trading above the 200 SMA and enjoying upside momentum.
Above 1.1150, the next caps are at 1.1170, 1.1205, 1.1230, and 1.1240, which all were stepping stone on the way down since Christmas.
Support awaits at 1.1125, which was a swing low in early January. It is followed by 1.1190, the 2020 low, and then by 1.1165, which cushioned EUR/USD in late December.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.11 on USD strength, amid trade headlines, US CPI
EUR/USD has extended its falls and trades near 1.11 as the greenback gains ground. US inflation met expectations with 2.3% and optimism about the US-Sino trade deal prevails.
GBP/USD battles 1.30 amid US inflation figures, BOE cut speculation
GBP/USD has fallen back below 1.30 as the US dollar regains its ground. Speculation about an upcoming rate cut in the UK weighs on the pound. US CPI met expectations with 2.3%.
Crypto market smells money and prepares for take-off
The market is not in full-bullish mode yet, but it is clearly going for it. Paradoxically, the best-prepared crypto, Ethereum, is the one that is leaving the most doubts. XRP joins the market momentum and leaves aside the sluggishness.
Gold stalls recovery from two-week lows near $1545
Having found support once again near $1536 region, Gold (XAU/USD) attempted a tepid recovery over the last hours, only to face rejection just ahead of the 1545 handle. All eyes remain on the US CPI data for fresh trading impulse.
USD/JPY clings to small gains above 110 after US CPI data
Annual core CPI in US stayed unchanged at 2.3% in December. US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains above 97.50. Wall Street looks to open flat on Tuesday.