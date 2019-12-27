EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1138
- Optimism related to the US-China trade deal weighed on the greenback.
- Market movements are being exacerbated by reduced volumes.
- EUR/USD sharp bounce from critical Fibonacci level supports a bullish continuation.
The dollar came under strong selling pressure in post-Christmas trading, with volumes still low. The decline was partially triggered by the market’s optimism following comments from US and Chinese authorities, indicating that they are preparing a signing ceremony to seal phase one of the trade deal. The slump accelerated in Asian trading hours but paused with London opening. Nevertheless, the EUR/USD pair holds on to its recent gains, trading a few pips below its daily high of 1.1141.
The EU didn’t release macroeconomic data, and the US has little to offer, as it will only unveil the EIA weekly report on stockpiles, and the Baker Hughes report on active drilling rigs in the country.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is nearing the 23.6% retracement of the December rally at 1.1150, the immediate resistance, after bottoming last week around the 61.8% retracement of the same rally. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has rallied above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators pared their advances near overbought readings, far from indicating upward exhaustion. The pair has room to extend its gains toward the 1.1200 figure once beyond the mentioned Fibonacci resistance.
Support levels: 1.1120 1.1190 1.1065
Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1185 1.1220
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD breaks above 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness
Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most major rivals. Despite persistent hard-Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair is above 1.3100, despite hard-Brexit fears.
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs, approaches December high
The EUR/USD pair extends its advance in thin trading, as risk appetite leads the way. Fresh peaks above 1.1170 expose the 1.1200 figure.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,184 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin attempted a recovery above $7,200 but failed to hold the ground. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $125.13 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis).
Gold trades flat near $1510 following Christmas rally
The XAU/USD pair rose sharply ahead of the Christmas holiday and extended its rally two days later when investors returned on Thursday. Troy ounce of gold gains more than $30 this week. US Dollar Index retraces last week's rally, drops below 97.20.
USD/JPY stays directionless near 109.50, looks to end week flat
US Dollar Index steadies above 97 in American session. Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Macroeconomic data releases from Japan paint a mixed picture.