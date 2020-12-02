EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2093
- US ADP survey showed that the private sector added just 307K new positions in November.
- COVID-19 stimulus talks in the US and the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in the UK lifted the mood.
- EUR/USD retains its bullish stance, but overbought conditions may result in a bearish correction.
The EUR/USD pair kept rallying on Wednesday, reaching a fresh 2020 high of 1.2108. The common currency was among the best performers in a market led by sentiment. Hopes that the US Congress would resume negotiating a COVID-19 stimulus package, alongside Pfizer’s vaccine authorization in the UK, fueled investors´ mood. Brexit headlines, on the other hand, put a break to equities´ rally during the London session, which closed mixed.
Wall Street managed to bounce off daily lows, in spite of soft US data, supporting EUR/USD. The US published the November ADP survey on private job creation. According to it, private payrolls rose by 307K, below the 410K expected and the previous 365K. Earlier in the day, Germany published October Retail Sales, which surprised to the upside, surging 2.6% MoM and 8.2% YoY. The EU released the October Producer Price Index, which beat expectations rising by 0.4% in the month.
This Thursday, Markit will publish the final versions of its Services PMIs for the EU and the US. The Union will report October Retail Sales, while in the US, the focus will be on employment-related data and the official ISM Services PMI, expected at 56 from 56.6 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near the 1.2100 figure, maintaining its bullish tone. The dollar is oversold, and a corrective recovery can’t be ruled out. Technically, the 4-hour chart indicates that there’s room for additional gains, as the pair further advanced above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly north around 1.2010. Technical indicators have stabilized, the Momentum within positive levels and the RSI at 75, without signaling bullish exhaustion.
Support levels: 1.2060 1.2010 1.1970
Resistance levels: 1.2110 1.2140 1.2190
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
