EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls need to wait for sustained move beyond 1.2200, FOMC in focus

- EUR/USD witnessed a solid intraday rebound from the vicinity of 1.2100 mark on Tuesday.
- A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
- Bulls seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC decision on Wednesday.
The EUR/USD pair managed to find decent support ahead of the 1.2100 mark and staged a goodish bounce on Tuesday amid the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling. The risk sentiment witnessed an intraday turnaround amid hopes for a strong global economic recovery, which, in turn, undermined the safe-haven greenback. The optimism got an additional boost after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its forecast for 2021 global economic growth to 5.5% from 5.2%. The IMF, however, warned that the second wave of infections and new variants of COVID-19 pose risk for the outlook.
The pair rallied around 70 pips from daily swing lows, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and remained below the 1.2200 mark. Doubts about the size and time of the US stimulus package turned out to be a key factor that kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major. Republicans raised objections on the expensive price tag and pushed back on the idea of passing a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan proposed by the US President Joe Biden. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer further raised doubts over the timing and said that a comprehensive deal could be four to six weeks away.
On the economic data front, the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index improved from 87.1 to 89.3 in January. Apart from this, a cautious mood around the equity markets extended some support to the USD and collaborated towards capping the upside for the pair. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy decision later this Wednesday. Ahead of the key event risk, the pair was seen trading just above mid-1.2100s during the Asian session and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.
There isn't any major market-moving Eurozone economic data due for release on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of Durable Goods Orders data and will be looked upon for some trading impetus, though is more likely to be overshadowed by the pre-Fed repositioning trade. The Fed is widely expected to maintain status-quo and hence, the focus will be on the accompanying policy statement. This, along with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments, will be scrutinized for clues about the central bank’s plan to start tapering the asset purchases later this year.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and bulls might still need to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.2200 mark before placing fresh bets. The mentioned level is closely followed by the 1.2220-25 supply zone, which if cleared decisively should push the pair to the 1.2270-75 resistance zone. The momentum could further get extended and assist the pair to reclaim the 1.2300 mark before bulls eventually aim to retest multi-year tops, around mid-1.2300s.
On the flip side, the overnight swing lows, around the 1.2110-1.2100 area, now seems to have emerged as immediate support. Some follow-through weakness, leading to a subsequent fall below the 1.2080-75 horizontal support might turn the pair vulnerable. This, in turn, will set the stage for a slide towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark en-route the 1.1965-60 resistance breakpoint, now turned support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend Tuesday's bounce, eyes Fed decision
EUR/USD is off the highs, trading flat near 1.2150. The spot marks a weak follow-through to Tuesday's bounce from crucial support, as investors await more clues from the Fed on the timing of potential tapering or gradual reversing of monetary stimulus.
GBP/USD: Indecisive at multi-month high above 1.3700, Fed in focus
GBP/USD trades in a choppy range above 1.3700 after easing from the highest levels since May 2018. IMF downgrades UK’s economic forecast while raising the global outlook. The US dollar attempts a bounce ahead of the US data, Fed decision.
Gold attempts a bounce around $1850 ahead of Fed
Gold is attempting a bounce around $1850, still lacking a clear directional bias amid a tepid market mood and a pause in the US dollar rebound. The yellow metal's daily chart paints a bearish picture ahead of the Fed decision.
DeFi market continues to outperform the rest
Despite Ethereum hitting a new all-time high at $1,481 on January 25, the digital asset suffered a mild pullback. However, DeFi projects didn’t and most of them are up by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the leader, ETH.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.