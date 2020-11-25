EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1902
- Mixed US data provides support to high-yielding assets.
- Brexit-related concerns temporarily interrupted the dollar’s slide.
- EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, could reach 1.2011.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1929 during European trading hours, as the upbeat mood continues. The pair suffered a knee-jerk and fell to 1.1881 from such a high, as discouraging Brexit headlines gave the greenback a temporal lift. European Commission´s leader Ursula von der Leyen said that she cannot tell if in the end there will be a Brexit trade deal.
The EU didn’t publish relevant data, but the US has offered a good number of macroeconomic figures. Durable Goods Orders were up 1.3% in October, beating expectations, while the core reading printed at 0.7% against the 0.5% forecast. Q3 economic growth was confirmed at 33.1%, while Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended November 20 came in worse than expected, up to 778K. Mixed news had a limited effect on currencies, with the dollar down within range against the shared currency.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1900, poised to extend its advance. The 4-hour chart shows that it remains above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, which grinds higher above the longer ones. Technical indicators remain within positive levels but lack directional strength. Renewed buying interest above 1.1920 could see the pair extending its advance up to 1.2011, this year´s high.
Support levels: 1.1810 1.1770 1.1715
Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1960 1.2010
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is back above 1.19, bouncing from the lows, amid a big bulk of US data. Durable goods orders beat estimates yet jobless claims disappointed with a rise. Q3 GDP was confirmed at 33.1%. More figures are due ahead of Thanksgiving.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3350 amid the Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, off the highs. EC President von der Leyen reported progress in Brexit talks but also doubts that a deal can be reached. UK Chancellor Sunak's speech and US data are awaited later in the day.
XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows
Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
WTI flirts with 8-month highs just below $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI extends the rally above the $45.00 mark. Optimism on higher demand boosts crude oil prices. The EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes up next.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!