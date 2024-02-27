EUR/USD Current price: 1.0858
- Market participants await inflation updates that could affect central banks’ upcoming decisions.
- United States Durable Goods Orders and CB Consumer Confidence coming up next.
- EUR/USD is technically bullish in the near term, but sill limited by a critical Fibonacci level.
The EUR/USD pair trades lifeless around the 1.0850 level as market players extend the wait-and-see phase ahead of the release of relevant inflation-related figures and a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers. The US Dollar trades with a soft tone across the FX board, struggling to find direction as stock markets consolidate their recent gains near record highs.
The focus remains on the release of the United States (US) January Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) is expected to report the largest gain in a year in the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge next Thursday, following an optimistic December report which suggested tempered inflationary pressures. However, the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) surprised with higher-than-anticipated readings, fueling speculation the central bank will further delay rate cuts. At this point, market participants are betting the central bank will trim the current record interest rate next June, but bets can change should PCE inflation bring a positive surprise.
Meanwhile, the Eurozone and Germany will also deliver inflation updates. The economies will unveil their preliminary estimates of the February Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) in the upcoming days.
Earlier in the day, the EU released the January M3 Money Supply report prepared by the European Central Bank (ECB). The document indicated a persistently sluggish growth in the broad monetary aggregate M3, which increased by a mere 0.1% in the month, slightly decelerating from a revised 0.2% increase in December 2023. Germany unveiled the Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey, which showed a modest improvement from -29.6 to -29 in March.
The upcoming US session will bring January Durable Goods Orders, expected to have plummeted 4.5% in the month, and CB Consumer Confidence, which is foreseen unchanged at 114.8.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.0866, meeting sellers at around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.1139-1.0694 daily slump at 1.0865, although it remains just below the critical resistance area. Technical readings in the daily chart reflect the absence of directional momentum, although the risk remains skewed to the upside, as technical indicators decelerated their advances but hold well above their midlines. At the same time, the pair develops above all its moving averages, although they remain directionless and confined to a tight 40 pips range, reflecting the lack of directional interest.
The EURUSD pair retains its bullish potential in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows technical indicators moving marginally higher within positive levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator ticked higher and is currently developing around 65, suggesting the pair has room to extend gains, particularly if it clearly breaks through the aforementioned Fibonacci resistance level. At the same time, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) has crossed above the 200 SMA, while the 100 SMA stands far below the longer one, usually a sign of bulls’ control. Speculative interest is cautiously optimistic, but additional technical signs are required to confirm another leg north.
Support levels: 1.0825 1.0770 1.0720
Resistance levels: 1.0865 1.0910 1.0950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after US data
EUR/USD erased a small portion of its daily losses after meeting support at 1.0800. The US data showed that the real GDP growth for Q4 got revised lower to 3.2% from 3.3%, limiting the US Dollar's strength and helping the pair find a foothold.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2650 following earlier decline
GBP/USD staged a correction after falling toward 1.2600 earlier in the day and stabilized near 1.2650. The risk-averse market atmosphere doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum, even though the Q4 US GDP growth was revised slightly lower to 3.2%.
Gold fluctuates above $2,030 as US yields edge lower
Gold holds above $2,030 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield corrects lower after rising above 4.3% on Tuesday, allowing XAU/USD to cling to modest daily gains ahead of Thursday's key PCE inflation data.
Bitcoin revisits $60,000 for the first time since November 2021
Bitcoin (BTC) price has tagged the $60,000 psychological level in the early New York trading session on Wednesday. This development puts BTC at a level last seen in November 2021.
New Zealand's central bank shifts tone, sending Kiwi lower
The central bank of New Zealand softened its previous threat to lift rates even further, turning the Kiwi dollar into this morning’s biggest underperformer.