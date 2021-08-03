The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term but still needs to break above the 1.1920 resistance level to confirm a new leg higher. The 4-hour chart shows that the price keeps hovering around a mildly bullish 20 SMA, which advances above the longer ones. However, technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum stuck to its midline and the RSI at around 59.

The EU published the June Producer Price Index, which rose 1.4% MoM as expected. The annual reading printed at 10.2%, below the market’s expectations. The US macroeconomic calendar includes June Factory Orders, the July ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism for August.

European indexes are marginally higher, but US futures aim to open in the red as demand for government bonds persist. Yields ticked higher but remain subdued, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note currently around 1.17%.

The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1880 price zone, mildly higher on a daily basis and still confined to familiar ranges. The market’s mood is sour, limiting advances for high-yielding assets. Yet at the same time, the greenback keeps suffering the echoes of a dovish Fed, unattractive even in risk-off scenarios.

