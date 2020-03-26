EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1040
- Fed’s Chief Powell said that the central bank could expand easing if it’s necessary.
- US unemployment claims soared to record highs of 3.28 million in the week ended March 20.
- EUR/USD to retain its bullish stance as long as it holds above a key Fibonacci level at 1.0960.
The EUR/USD pair has retaken the 1.1000 threshold this Thursday, extending its intraday advance to 1.1044. The rally was the result of persistent dollar’s weakness, as the American currency edged lower against all of its major rivals, despite sentiment fluctuated throughout the day. Asian and European indexes closed in the red, but US indexes took notice of the latest Fed’s Chief Powell words and rallied.
The head of the US Federal Reserve said that the central bank would expand easing if necessary. He also added that he expects economic activity to resume in the second half of the year, although he does not know when the economy will recover and that the country may already be in recession. The news came after the US Congress agreed on a $2T relief package. Profit-taking took place amid granted liquid dollar in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The ECB, on the other hand, announced through a legal document released this Thursday that the limit to a third of each of its member states’ debit, should not apply when buying bonds within its relief program.
The first figures with crisis numbers were out and were no good. US unemployment claims jumped to 3.28 million for the week ended March 20, as with the ongoing lockdown pretty much every quarantined worked has the right to do so. Data added pressure on the dollar. This Friday, the main event will be the US House voting the relief bill agreed by senators late Wednesday. Also, the country will release the final version of the March Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 90 from a preliminary estimate of 95.9.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has broken above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline at around 1.0960, now a relevant support level. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA continues to advance below the current level, with the price now also above the 200 SMA. Technical indicators eased just modestly after reaching overbought levels. Overall the risk is skewed to the upside, with the 50% retracement of the mentioned daily slump at 1.1065 providing immediate resistance.
Support levels: 1.1000 1.0960 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1100 1.1145
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD probes 200-day MA on US dollar weakness
Dollar sell-off is again fuelling gains in EUR/USD, pushing the pair higher to key average hurdle. Downside risks persist as the virus outbreak is showing no signs of slowing down in the Eurozone.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2300 amid UK’s coronavirus woes, Brexit pessimism
GBP/USD remains well bid above 1.2200, having pulled back from the highest levels in nine days reached above 1.23. Coronavirus cases in the UK surge. The EU-UK Brexit talks stalled, UK PM Johnson accused to put Brexit over breathing.
Oil trading is not for the faint of heart
The collapse of the price of crude oil over the past five weeks has been eye-watering in its speed but otherwise unremarkable in a commodity market long given to violent price movement. Price history predicts a rapid return for oil prices.
Gold: Under pressure, but market still looks indecisive
Gold's immediate outlook is neutral with prices stuck in a sideways trading range. Despite the losses, the yellow metal is still trapped in a trading range defined by the consecutive daily candles with long wicks and small bodies created on Wednesday and Thursday.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.