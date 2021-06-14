EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2117
- EU Industrial Production picked up in April, up by 0.8% MoM.
- US indexes edged lower while Treasury yields picked up as the focus stays on the Fed.
- EUR/USD is at risk of accelerating its slump, mainly on a break below 1.2090.
The EUR/USD pair is up at the start of the week, trading in the 1.2120 price zone. The dollar advanced against safe-haven rivals but eased against those considered high-yielding despite US Treasury yields advanced, and Wall Street turned red. The macroeconomic calendar had no impact on currencies, as the EU published April Industrial Production, which improved 0.8% MoM and 39.3% YoY, much better than anticipated. The focus is on the US Federal Reserve monetary policy’s decision to be out on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Germany will publish the May Consumer Price Index, expected to be confirmed at 2.5% YoY, while the EU will release the April Trade Balance. The US will unveil May Retail Sales, foreseen down by 0.8%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD has recovered from a monthly low of 1.2092, but its bullish potential is limited. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair held below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower and crossing below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators turned lower within negative levels and after correcting overbought conditions, indicating absent buying interest. Further declines could be expected on a break below 1.2092, the monthly low.
Support levels: 1.2090 1.2050 1.2010
Resistance levels: 1.2130 1.2170 1.2210
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
