The EUR/USD pair held near its daily lows around 1.1810 after US data, maintaining its negative tone in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it´s back below a bearish 20 SMA after a failed attempt to run above it. Technical indicators retreated sharply from around their midlines, indicating increased selling interest. The pair needs to break below the weekly low at 1.1771 to confirm another leg south.

US data was mixed. The country published the July NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which improved to 43 from 17.4, although the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey contracted from 30.7 to 21.9 in the same period. In addition, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 9 resulted in 360K as expected. The macroeconomic calendar includes June Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, which will be out after Wall Street’s opening.

The EUR/USD pair retreated from an intraday high of 1.1850 ahead of US data release, as the dollar managed to attracted buyers in a risk-averse environment. The sour tone of European equities and dipping US Treasury yields are reflecting the dismal mood. Poor Chinese growth data released at the beginning of the day and the dovish comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from Wednesday are behind the ongoing negative sentiment.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.