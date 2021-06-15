EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2109
- German inflation was confirmed at 2.4% YoY in May.
- US Retail Sales fell by 1.3% in May, worse than anticipated.
- EUR/USD is technically bearish in the near-term, support at 1.2090.
Demand for the American dollar picked up steam ahead of Wall Street’s opening, with EUR/USD retreating from a daily high of 1.2123 but holding above the 1.2100 threshold on a first attempt. The greenback retained its strength after the release of mixed US data. May Retail Sales were down 1.3% MoM, worse than anticipated, while the Producer Price Index in the same month jumped to 6.6% YoY, another sign of mounting inflationary pressures.
Earlier in the day, Germany published the final version of its May inflation readings. The annual Consumer Price Index was confirmed at 2.4%, as previously estimated. The EU published the April Trade Balance, which posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €9.4 billion.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows, a few pips above the 1.2100 mark. The near-term picture is bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair retreated from around a bearish 20 SMA, which heads firmly lower below the longer ones. Technical indicators have turned south within negative levels, indicating increased selling interest. The bearish momentum will be clearer once below 1.2090, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.2090 1.2050 1.2010
Resistance levels: 1.2125 1.2160 1.2200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
