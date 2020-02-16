EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0837
- Mixed US data and risk aversion kept the dollar up against a weakened EUR.
- German Q4 GDP at 0% added pressure on the shared currency.
- EUR/USD extremely oversold but still bearish, 1.0770 at sight.
A batch of mixed US data was not enough to put a halt to EUR/USD slump, as European figures were even worse. The pair fell on Friday to 1.0826, a level that was last seen in April 2017, to close the week a handful of pips above this last. Germany economy was unable to grow in the three months to December according to the preliminary GDP estimate, while the EU Q4 GDP came in at 0.1% as expected, down from 0.3% in the previous quarter. In the US, Industrial Production was down in January by 0.3%, although Retail Sales met the market’s expectations, rising 0.3% in the same month. The preliminary estimate of the February Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index jumped to 100.9, beating the market’s forecast of 99.5.
Sentiment was affected by coronavirus concerns and poor US Retail Sales, although equities bounced ahead of the close, trimming intraday losses and ending mixed. Treasury yields, however, remained under pressure, reflecting the dismal mood. This Monday, US markets will be closed amid President’s Day, while the EU won’t release any relevant report. That said, the virus outbreak and its toll on global growth will continue to dictate majors’ direction.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is oversold, having closed in the red nine out of the last ten days. In the daily chart, technical indicators continue to head south despite being in extreme levels, with the RSI currently at 23. The 20 SMA stands over 200 pips above the current level, heading firmly south. In this scenario, the risk of an upward corrective movement is high, yet there are no signs sellers are willing to give up and will likely add at higher levels. Shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as technical indicators resumed their declines following a modest corrective movement, while a bearish 20 SMA continues to cap advances, now providing dynamic resistance at around 1.0870.
Support levels: 1.0810 1.0770 1.0725
Resistance levels: 1.0870 1.0910 1.0950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
