EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1022
- Robust US data and renewed hopes of a US-China trade deal boosted the dollar.
- European manufacturing output stagnated at multi-year lows.
- EUR/USD technically bearish trading just above the 1.1000 figure.
A dull week finished with a bang for the greenback, which appreciated sharply against most major rivals on solid local data and renewed hopes about the US-China trade deal. Disappointing macroeconomic data elsewhere added to the dollar’s rally, as European figures out on Friday came in below the market’s expectations. The preliminary November estimates of Markit PMI for the EU showed that manufacturing output bounced modestly, with the index up to 46.6 from 45.9 previously, although services activity decelerated to 51.5 from 52.2. In the US, on the other hand, the numbers were upbeat, as the Manufacturing PMI printed at 52.2 while the Services PMI came in at 51.6, surpassing both the October final readings and the market’s expectations. Also, the final version of the US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment index came in at 95.6, better than the preliminary estimate of 95.7. Finally, US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China was "potentially very close."
This Monday, Germany will release the November IFO survey on Business Climate, seen bouncing from 94.6 to 95. The US is set to publish minor data, including the October Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1020 after hitting a weekly high of 1.1096 on Thursday, not far from November’s low at 1.0988. This last, it’s also the 61.8% retracement of the October rally, a relevant and immediate support. In the daily chart, the picture is bearish, as the pair was rejected by sellers aligned around its 100 DMA, while technical indicators stand within negative levels with uneven downward strength. In the 4-hour chart, the downward potential is even stronger, with technical indicators offering bearish slopes near oversold levels, and the pair developing far below all of its moving averages.
Support levels: 1.0985 1.0950 1.0915
Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1110 1.1145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1030, turns negative for the week
The EUR/USD pair broke below 1.1045 and fell to 1.1029, hitting the lowest level in a week. It is trading near the lows, with a bearish bias, holding firm to daily and weekly losses.
GBP/USD tumbles to new lows amid disappointing data, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading at weekly lows below 1.2850. UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues and the dollar is gaining ground.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108.70 on upbeat US data
After edging down to 108.50 area in the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its direction and advanced to a fresh daily top of 108.73 but seems to be having a difficult time stretching higher as investors continue to react developments surrounding the United States (US)-China trade dispute.
US Dollar Index clings to gains near 98.00 ahead of data
The greenback alternates gains with losses at the end of the week around the 98.00 area when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area
Barring a couple of knee-jerk spikes, gold has been oscillating well within a range over the past one week or so and remained capped below the 100-day SMA.