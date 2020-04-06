EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0794
- The EU Sentix Investor Confidence index plummeted to -42.9 in April, down from -17.1 in March.
- Mildly optimistic news about the coronavirus pandemic boosted the market’s mood.
- EUR/USD maintains its bearish stance despite decreased demand for safety.
Financial markets were in a better mood this Monday, amid some encouraging news related to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest data available the contagion curve and the death toll seem to be flattening in Italy, Spain and New York, the three places where coronavirus has hit the hardest. Nothing is yet done and things can worsen again. Furthermore, most major economies continue in lockdown, and governments have not yet figure out how to get out of it, as the most likely scenario is that the spread of the virus will take a turn to the worse. Equities rallied worldwide while high-yielding currencies recovered with uneven results.
In the case of EUR/USD, the pair spent the day hovering around the 1.0800 threshold, as the shared currency got undermined by the EU Sentix Investor Confidence index plummeted to -42.9 in April, down from -17.1 in March and worse than the -30.3 expected. This Tuesday, the macroeconomic calendar will remain quite light, as Germany will release February Industrial Production, while the US will only publish minor reports that have no chances of affecting the price.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has fallen to a daily low of 1.0767, while the upside remained capped by sellers aligned around 1.0830, the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run. The short-term picture is bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing below bearish moving averages, wit the 20 SMA accelerating south below the larger ones and nearing the current level. Technical indicators, however, had spent the day directionless within negative levels, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside without confirming further declines ahead.
Support levels: 1.0770 1.0725 1.0680
Resistance levels: 1.0830 1.0890 1.0940
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 as the focus remains on PM Johnson's condition. The 55-year old is in intensive care, receiving oxygen and Foreign Secretary Raab is in charge.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, up amid falling coronavirus cases in the old continent and as German industrial output beat expectations with 0.3% for February. New US fiscal stimulus is also eyed.
Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits
The bullish scenarios are fulfilled and bring the Top 3 to the launch pad. Ether's dominance shoots up and improves by more than 10% in a single day. The movement shows strong potential not seen since the 2017 bump.
Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.
WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API
WTI benefits from recent risk-on, upbeat comments from US President Trump. Oil traders may now wait for the private weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 10.485M, for fresh direction.