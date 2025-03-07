EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday.

The US economic calendar will feature employment data for February.

An upbeat US jobs report could trigger profit-taking heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD regains bullish momentum and trades above 1.0800 in the European morning on Friday, after closing virtually unchanged on Thursday. The pair remains technically overbought as market focus shifts to February employment data from the US.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -4.33% -2.64% -1.92% -1.11% -1.71% -2.25% -2.60% EUR 4.33% 1.65% 2.31% 3.18% 2.64% 1.98% 1.61% GBP 2.64% -1.65% 0.76% 1.50% 0.98% 0.33% -0.02% JPY 1.92% -2.31% -0.76% 1.07% 0.28% -0.27% -0.68% CAD 1.11% -3.18% -1.50% -1.07% -0.46% -1.16% -1.50% AUD 1.71% -2.64% -0.98% -0.28% 0.46% -0.64% -0.99% NZD 2.25% -1.98% -0.33% 0.27% 1.16% 0.64% -0.35% CHF 2.60% -1.61% 0.02% 0.68% 1.50% 0.99% 0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Following the March policy meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to lower key rates by 25 basis points (bps), as widely anticipated. In its policy statement, the ECB repeated that future interest rate decisions will be based on "the assessment of inflation outlook in light of incoming economic and financial data, dynamics of underlying inflation, and strength of monetary policy transmission." While speaking to reporters in the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that they will remain data-dependent and make decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis. Amid a lack of fresh clues on the ECB policy outlook, EUR/USD spent the day fluctuating in a relatively tight range.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise by 160,000 in February, following the disappointing 143,000 increase recorded in January. A reading close to 200,000 could support the US Dollar (USD) with the immediate reaction. Investors could also see that as an opportunity to book some profits, triggering a downward correction in EUR/USD.

On the other hand, a disappointing jobs report could feed into concerns over an economic downturn in the US and make it difficult for the USD to hold its ground. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about 50% probability of a Federal Reserve policy hold in May, suggesting that the USD is facing a two-way risk heading into the event.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 80, suggesting that EUR/USD remains technically overbought.

On the upside, first resistance could be spotted at 1.0900 (static level, round level) ahead of 1.0940 (static level from November) and 1.1000 (round level, psychological level). Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.0800 (round level, static level), 1.0760 (static level) and 1.0730 (200-day SMA).