- EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday.
- The US economic calendar will feature employment data for February.
- An upbeat US jobs report could trigger profit-taking heading into the weekend.
EUR/USD regains bullish momentum and trades above 1.0800 in the European morning on Friday, after closing virtually unchanged on Thursday. The pair remains technically overbought as market focus shifts to February employment data from the US.
Euro PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-4.33%
|-2.64%
|-1.92%
|-1.11%
|-1.71%
|-2.25%
|-2.60%
|EUR
|4.33%
|1.65%
|2.31%
|3.18%
|2.64%
|1.98%
|1.61%
|GBP
|2.64%
|-1.65%
|0.76%
|1.50%
|0.98%
|0.33%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|1.92%
|-2.31%
|-0.76%
|1.07%
|0.28%
|-0.27%
|-0.68%
|CAD
|1.11%
|-3.18%
|-1.50%
|-1.07%
|-0.46%
|-1.16%
|-1.50%
|AUD
|1.71%
|-2.64%
|-0.98%
|-0.28%
|0.46%
|-0.64%
|-0.99%
|NZD
|2.25%
|-1.98%
|-0.33%
|0.27%
|1.16%
|0.64%
|-0.35%
|CHF
|2.60%
|-1.61%
|0.02%
|0.68%
|1.50%
|0.99%
|0.35%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Following the March policy meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to lower key rates by 25 basis points (bps), as widely anticipated. In its policy statement, the ECB repeated that future interest rate decisions will be based on "the assessment of inflation outlook in light of incoming economic and financial data, dynamics of underlying inflation, and strength of monetary policy transmission." While speaking to reporters in the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that they will remain data-dependent and make decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis. Amid a lack of fresh clues on the ECB policy outlook, EUR/USD spent the day fluctuating in a relatively tight range.
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise by 160,000 in February, following the disappointing 143,000 increase recorded in January. A reading close to 200,000 could support the US Dollar (USD) with the immediate reaction. Investors could also see that as an opportunity to book some profits, triggering a downward correction in EUR/USD.
On the other hand, a disappointing jobs report could feed into concerns over an economic downturn in the US and make it difficult for the USD to hold its ground. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about 50% probability of a Federal Reserve policy hold in May, suggesting that the USD is facing a two-way risk heading into the event.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 80, suggesting that EUR/USD remains technically overbought.
On the upside, first resistance could be spotted at 1.0900 (static level, round level) ahead of 1.0940 (static level from November) and 1.1000 (round level, psychological level). Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.0800 (round level, static level), 1.0760 (static level) and 1.0730 (200-day SMA).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests fresh tops above 1.0870 on NFP
The selling bias in the US Dollar gathers extra pace on Friday after the US economy created fewer jobs than initially estimated in February, sending EUR/USD to the area of new highs around 1.0870.
GBP/USD hovers around recent highs above 1.2900
The continuation of the downward trend in the Greenback encourages GBP/USD to maintain the trade just above the 1.2900 mark following the release of US NFP in February.
Gold remains bid above $2,900 after US Payrolls
Gold prices manage to leave behind Thursday’s pullback and revisits the area of $2,920 per troy ounce in the wake of the publication of the US labour market report in February.
White House Crypto Summit could boost adoption across financial markets: Binance exec Rachel Conlan
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve on Friday, shifting industry leaders’ focus from regulation to adoption. Within just over six weeks of his term, the President is set to host the first Crypto Summit, hosting industry giants and executives from the ecosystem.
February CPI preview: The tariff winds start to blow
Consumer price inflation came out of the gate strong in 2025, but price growth looks to have cooled somewhat in February. We estimate headline CPI rose 0.25% and the core index advanced 0.27%. The moderation in the core index is likely to reflect some giveback in a handful of categories that soared in January.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.