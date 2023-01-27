Looking at EURUSD’s chart , we can see that the FX pair hit its resistance level at around $1.0920-1.0930 and now it has been corrected to the rate of around $1.0872. Today, we could expect it to be traded at the past week’s trade range, which is from $1.0850 to $1.0925, until today’s announcement of the US Core PCE Price Index and the Pending Home Sales is made, along with today’s speech of the ECB President Lagarde .

