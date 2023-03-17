It has been a busy week for the euro, reflective of the gyrations we’re seeing in the financial markets. EUR/USD has bounced back from a mid-week slide and is trading at 1.0661, up 0.46% on the day.
ECB moves full steam ahead
In the midst of market turmoil and fears of a full-blown financial crisis, the ECB held its rate meeting on Thursday and had everyone guessing about its intentions. The central bank had strongly signalled it would raise rates by 50 basis points but the bank crisis certainly complicated matters. Credit Suisse shares tumbled by as much as 30% a day before the meeting, weighing on the euro and eurozone bonds.
It would have been understandable if the ECB had opted for a 25-bp move due to the market mayhem, but the central bank kept its word and delivered a 50-bp hike, bringing the main rate to 3.0%. Was the 50-bp hike risky in these volatile conditions? Yes, but policy makers may have been encouraged by the Swiss National Bank stepping up and lending Credit Suisse $53 billion, and there was the issue of the ECB’s credibility, after President Lagarde had essentially pledged a 50-bp increase. Also, a 50-bp was the strongest medicine the central bank could deliver in the fight against sticky inflation.
Inflation may have been knocked out of the headlines this week, but it hasn’t gone anywhere and remains the ECB’s number one priority. There was good news as the ECB’s inflation projections were revised downwards from December. Currently, inflation is expected to average 5.3% in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024, compared to the December estimate of 6.3% in 2023 and 3.4% in 2024. In her press conference after the meeting, President Lagarde was careful not to commit to further rate hikes, saying that rate decisions will be “entirely data dependent.” Still, with inflation well above the 2% target, it’s a safe bet that the ECB is not done with the current rate-tightening cycle.
EUR/USD technical
-
1.0622 has been a key level throughout the week. EUR/USD is testing resistance at this line. Next is 1.0718.
-
There is support at 1.0542 and 1.0446.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is revering from 1.0670 to trade near 1.0650 in the European session. The US Dollar is finding its feet despite an upbeat mood. Dovish Fed expectations and banks' rescues revive risk appetite. US data next on tap.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2150, US data in focus
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2150 in the European session. The Cable pair holds gains for the second consecutive day amid the notable US Dollar weakness, as risk sentiment improves on ebbing global banking sector fears. US data awaited.
Gold climbs back closer to six-week high amid banking crisis fears
The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,930 level. Gold price regains some positive traction following the previous day's good two-way price moves and maintains its bid tone through the early European session on Friday.
Will Cardano network activity by ADA whales fuel a price rally in the Ethereum-killer?
Cardano hit an important milestone in its developmental journey going full peer-to-peer with node 1.35.6. Developers called all Staking Pool Operators (SPOs) to get on the testnet and test the speed and efficiency of the Ethereum-killer blockchain network.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.