Yesterday morning, EUR/USD traded to lows at 1.0435 however in the 3 pm afternoon hour. A non normal and strange event inside a non normal price week. For the most vital 7 hour trade time, EUR/USD bottomed at 1.0473 in the 9 am Hour. The overall bottom was 1.0441. The 10 am hour, EUR/USD bottomed at 1.0466 and actual bottom at 1.0464. Not bad.

The 3 pm hour, EUR/USD actual bottom was 1.0412 and traded to 1.0435.

Here's the overall context to EUR/USD's larger range. Yesterday morning 1.0489 to 1.0382. The 10 am hour: 1.0491 to 1.0385. Today 1.0485 to 1.0377.

Once EUR/USD broke 1.0489 and 1.0491, EUR/USD became deeply oversold. EUR/USD is trading ever so slowly to lower levels and against massive oversold averages. EUR/USD is fighting against the oversold tide.

Yesterday morning 1.0489 to 1.0382. EUR/USD traded 1.0534 to 1.0473 or 61 pips in 7 hours. EUR/USD's full range potential was 105 pips.

The 10 am hour, 1.0491 to 1.0385. EUR/USD traded 1.0491 to 1.0466 or 25 pips. After 9 am, day trades are over as 24 hour trades began trading yesterday.

Note 108 pips from 1.0485 to 1.0377. The same range for the exact same period in 2012 was 113 pips, 2013 = 28 pips, 2014 = 23 pips, 2015 = 69 pips, 2016 = 38 pips, 2017 = 103 pips. 2018 = 01 pips. 2019 = 22 pips, 2020 = 51 pips, 2021 = 37 pips.

Today's 7 and 24 hour EUR/USD day trade at roughly 50 and 100 ish pips is found within the context of 1.0485 to 1.0377. A much easier trading life. The ECB engineered day trades within the context of larger ranges.

Previous EUR/USD day trades were aligned at 75 and 80 Vs 150 and 160 ish pips and far outside ranges. Trading life was far more difficult to day trades.

In the overall context of 50 pips, 75, 100 and 150, daily ranges for EUR/USD on June 29 as follows.

June 29, 2012 = 258 pips, 2013 = 112 pips, 2014 = 60 pips, 2015 = 324 pips, 2016 = 81 pips.

2017 = 73 pips, 2018 = 132 pips, 2019 = 90 pips, 2020 = 71, 2021 = 52 pips.

Most interesting to weekly trades overall is nothing changed to entries and targets. The same old story and factors prevail in 2012 as is today in 2022.